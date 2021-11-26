Cardinals start hoops weekend with runaway win

PARK HILLS – With the health of sophomore guard Keonte Jones steadily improving, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team is back to substituting five fresh athletes at once.

The Cardinals landed six players in double digits, and achieved their best scoring output this season during a 108-43 blowout of NJCAA Division II opponent Oakton on Friday night.

Jamir Price dished out six assists and equaled Jones with 14 points each for Mineral Area (5-3), which found virtually any look it wanted while shooting 62 percent in the first half.

Oakton (2-4) was paced by Keimar Marable with a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, but brought only eight team members in uniform due to COVID-19 protocol.

After Price opened the game with a flashy drive and scoop, Jones scored off his own steal and later tipped in a missed transition shot above the rim.

The Cardinals were also sharp from the outside early on, as an open 3-pointer by Manu Musemena and two in a row from Gavin Harris created an 18-4 lead.

Price delivered an excellent diagonal bounce on the run to Terry Ford for a backdoor layup plus contact, and then the second wave of MAC regulars had their fun.

Brett Thompson picked up four quick assists in about three minutes of action, but none more thrilling than a short lob that Ibo Drame caught and dunked with authority at 45-16.

The visiting Owls committed 17 turnovers before halftime, and entered the break trailing 58-18 after a Jones block preceded a 3-pointer by Kenan Sarvan and subsequent end-to-end layup by Anthony Washington.

Harris finished with 13 points and Lamontay Daughtery dropped in 12 for the Cardinals, who established a 77-24 cushion when Daughtery made a reverse layup off a no-look pass by Thompson.

Ford drained consecutive threes earlier in the second half to finish with 11 points, and Sarvan added 10 more. Thompson had seven assists overall, and Musemena dished out six.

Mineral Area played more than 17 minutes without committing a turnover after halftime, and totaled just five for the entire contest.

North County graduate Karter Kekec scored his first three collegiate points with a driving left-handed layup plus a foul, and Farmington alum Jonah Burgess did likewise from the perimeter.

Chuck Owens Jr. notched nine points for Oakton after earning three trips to the free-throw line during the second half.

Mineral Area will host Fort Scott (Kan.) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0