Cardinals stifle Moberly in exemplary second half

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area men’s basketball coach Luke Strege hoped that his players could withstand the physical strain of a condensed schedule long enough to reach an extended break later this week.
The second-ranked Cardinals responded on Monday night with an immaculate second half that would arguably rival the quality of any played in the history of the venerable program.
With associate head coach Tim Walsh directing the defense, Mineral Area held a dangerous Moberly squad to nine points through 17 minutes in an absolute dismantling.
The Cardinals clinched the top seed for the Region 16 Tournament more than two weeks in advance, and rolled 71-53 to complete a three-game regular-sweep of the reigning region champs.
Malevy Leons totaled 23 points with seven rebounds, and Terrion Murdix netted 13 points with seven assists just hours after Mineral Area (16-0, 7-0) Area equaled its highest national ranking ever.
The Cardinals posted a 38-16 scoring margin after trailing 37-33 at halftime by guarding closely and contesting nearly everything that Moberly (11-7, 4-5) hoisted toward the rim.
Moberly also had the advantage of being rested after not playing for 12 days. A postgame brawl with Three Rivers on March 3 resulted in the Greyhounds forfeiting their next two scheduled contests.
Freshman guard Tyren Moore scored 16 points, and Moberly grabbed a 14-10 lead after his 3-pointer was followed by another from Sincere Parker.
Mineral Area opened the game with a diagonal lob from Murdix to Keonte Jones on a backdoor cut, and continued trying to create open looks at the rim.
Kevin Stone dished inside to Leons for an early slam, and later dunked a high-low pass from Leons while contributing nine points in the first half.
Moberly still established a 25-19 lead on the first of two acrobatic three-point plays as both Moore and Cortez Mosely had scooping and twisting finishes while being knocked to the floor.
Stone brought the Cardinals within one from the right corner, but Dezi Jones sank a floater just before time expired. The Greyhounds were then blanked for nearly five full minutes.
Murdix opened the second half with a slashing layup, and Leons nailed a 3-pointer from straight on. The Cardinals would not trail again, forcing five turnovers in a span of seven possessions.
MAC began to find numerous cutting lanes into the paint while turning a 42-42 deadlock into a 55-42 lead with a 13-0 surge that encapsulated one defensive stop after another.
Not even a flagrant foul by Dezi Jones would slow down Leons, who dunked a lob from J.P. Robinson and scored on another entry pass through contact before adding two more free throws.
Keonte Jones delivered two of his six blocks on consecutive stops in the paint, and Mineral Area enjoyed a remarkable 67-46 lead after inducing a fifth foul on Mosley with more than four minutes left.
Moberly added seven late points once the MAC starters were pulled, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Cardinals served a third helping of revenge against the squad that defeated them in last year’s region final. If the teams happen to meet once more, MAC will host the title rematch.
Mineral Area returns to action on Wednesday evening at State Fair, standing four victories away from a perfect regular season.