Cardinals stifle Moberly in exemplary second half

Freshman guard Tyren Moore scored 16 points, and Moberly grabbed a 14-10 lead after his 3-pointer was followed by another from Sincere Parker.

Mineral Area opened the game with a diagonal lob from Murdix to Keonte Jones on a backdoor cut, and continued trying to create open looks at the rim.

Kevin Stone dished inside to Leons for an early slam, and later dunked a high-low pass from Leons while contributing nine points in the first half.

Moberly still established a 25-19 lead on the first of two acrobatic three-point plays as both Moore and Cortez Mosely had scooping and twisting finishes while being knocked to the floor.

Stone brought the Cardinals within one from the right corner, but Dezi Jones sank a floater just before time expired. The Greyhounds were then blanked for nearly five full minutes.

Murdix opened the second half with a slashing layup, and Leons nailed a 3-pointer from straight on. The Cardinals would not trail again, forcing five turnovers in a span of seven possessions.