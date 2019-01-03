Try 1 month for 99¢
MAC Wooten
Mineral Area forward Steve Wooten, pictured during a home game earlier this season, totaled 29 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Faith Prep on Wednesday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Steve Wooten achieved double-double status by halftime, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team returned from a three-week hiatus for a lopsided win on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals knocked down 16 3-pointers overall, and routed Faith Prep 109-64 in their final contest before the Region 16 schedule begins.

Wooten compiled 29 points plus 12 rebounds, and was a perfect 9-of-9 at the line. Mineral Area (14-3) closed the first half on a 26-4 run to build a 54-25 advantage.

David Kachelries delivered a flashy stretch of scoring touches out of the break, and totaled 25 points, nine assists and six steals for the Cardinals.

Darreus Brown connected five times from beyond the arc, and threw down two transition dunks off outlet passes after entering the action.

He drained a 25-footer to produce the first double-digit MAC lead at 31-21, and finished the action with 23 points and four assists.

Yahuza Rasas found Brown ahead of the pack for an uncontested flush, and Kachelries set up a second triple from Jared Grubb to extend a 14-0 spurt.

Faith Prep had just seven available players, but jumped ahead 12-8 on a basket and free throw from Elliot Brooks II, who netted a team-high 20 points.

Wooten began his productive contest with two perimeter strikes, and converted a 3-point play after battling for a weak-side offensive rebound late in the half.

Rasas gave the Cardinals a fourth player in double figures, ending with 13 points and nine rebounds. Consecutive threes by Kachelries and Brown created an 82-33 spread.

Gabe O’Neal blocked a shot off the backboard to spark a transition basket, and later pushed Mineral Area to the century mark at 100-45 on a putback through contact with six minutes left.

Grubb chipped in nine points while O’Neal had eight points plus eight rebounds. The Cardinals will travel to Three Rivers for a road showdown on Saturday.

MAC entered the game averaging 91.7 points and ranked 10th nationally in field-goal percentage. 

Laquan Davie added 15 points, and Deonta Bell dropped in 14 for Faith Prep.

