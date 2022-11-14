Cardinals triumph twice in Chicago

CHICAGO – Lamontay Daughtery scored a game-high 15 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team routed Malcolm X 78-44 on Friday night.

The Cardinals shot 55 percent from the field while committing only 11 turnovers, and established a 37-23 lead before pulling farther away.

Daughtery paced four MAC players in double digits, and also provided eight rebounds and three assists. The third-year forward was 5-of-5 from the line.

Devon Barshow had 13 points in the victory. Dylan Williams finished with 11 points and three assists, and Darren Blocker chipped in 10 points with three assists.

Eliseo Gonzalez and Rico Powell netted 12 points each for Malcolm X.

Mineral Area 95, Richard J. Daley 52

CHICAGO – Mineral Area finished 54 percent shooting, and six players scored in double figures during a 95-52 blowout over Richard J. Daley on Saturday.

Devon Barshow tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Mineral Area (5-1) cruised to a 43-23 halftime lead in the second of three scheduled meetings between the teams.

Amarion Wilson dished out a team-high six assists, and equaled teammates Amarion Dickerson, Dior Conners and Za-Ontay Boothman with 11 points each.

The Cardinals limited their turnover count to 11 for the second straight game, and sank 14 3-point shots with eight team members contributing at least one.

Dylan Williams dropped in 10 points, and Ibrahim Drame added nine points with six rebounds. Darren Blocker was a defensive leader with eight rebounds and three steals.

Mineral Area travels to Lincoln Trail on Tuesday before starting a nine-game homestand.