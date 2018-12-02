ST. LOUIS – Mineral Area was rested and rejuvenated against an opponent facing a second difficult test in as many nights on Sunday.
The Cardinals bombarded Lewis & Clark with nine 3-pointers during a scorching first half, and landed six players in double in double figures during a 99-59 dismantling at the St. Louis Shootout.
Darreus Brown spent the first 10 minutes finding teammates for open looks, then heated up to drain four of his five perimeter strikes before halftime.
Mineral Area obtained its maximum lead at 79-27 when Steve Wooten’s 3-point play capped a 13-0 run that included two Partick Strzala layups in transition and a dunk by Gabe O’Neal.
But it was a massive 23-0 outburst the covered the final nine minutes of the first half, as the Trailblazers were unable to crack the trapping defense of MAC or stop the resulting fast breaks.
Brown drilled a 3-pointer in transition, then moved farther back for another one. He totaled 17 points and seven assists for the Cardinals, who splashed 14 triples overall.
Yahuza Rasas was the last of the MAC starters to score, but increased his production in the second half to finish with a game-high 18 points.
Brown dished to Rasas for a reverse layup, and David Kachelries set him up for a basket with contact to help the Cardinals expand their comfortable 49-14 halftime cushion.
Kachelries attacked the rim early to secure 11 of his 15 points over the first 12 minutes, and Strzala added 13 after netting three 3-pointers.
Tarek Raafat joined the attack with 12 second-half point to equal the total for Wooten. A late 3-pointer by Jared Grubb ensured that Mineral Area had all 10 available players in the scoring column.
Jalen Morgan scored 15 points and Malachi Ross contributed 10 – including a couple of tough finishes in the paint – for Lewis & Clark (4-6).
Strzala and Kachelries went back-to-back from long range after the Cardinals forced a 5-second violation to establish an immediate 15-2 start.
Mineral Area will travel to Chicago on Wednesday for a matchup with Daley College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.