Cardinals waste 13-point cushion as Raiders surge

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – After being previously torched by dynamic guard Brett Thompson for 27 points, the Three Rivers men decided to make anyone else from Mineral Area try to beat them.

And for a majority of the first half on Wednesday night, it appeared that the visiting 13th-ranked Cardinals would shoot the Raiders out of their own gym.

But Three Rivers answered a wave of perimeter strikes with several of its own, and notched a second victory over MAC with an energetic 18-4 surge over the last 4 ½ minutes.

Forward Keith Kiner tallied a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds, and star guard Lamar Wilkerson added 18 points with five assists as the Raiders prevailed 72-64.

The third encounter between the teams this season proved the closest after each dominated at home last month. It appeared that MAC was poised to buck that trend.

The Cardinals started a blistering 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Kenan Sarvan drained three in a row, and head coach Luke Strege chuckled when Keonte Jones banked one in for a 28-16 lead.

Three Rivers (17-10, 7-5) began taking dribble penetration away from Mineral Area over the last seven minutes, however, making sure to regularly challenge Thompson with multiple defenders.

Sarvan scored a team-high 19 points, but missed five straight 3-point tries as Mineral Area (22-6, 8-3) turned collectively cold at the least desirable time.

Jamir Price and Keonte Jones netted 18 points each, and the Cards restored their largest advantage of 54-41 in transition after Jones threw outlet and cross-court assists on a couple of Price layups.

The Raiders rarely attacked the rim in half-court situations, instead settling for pull-up or perimeter jumpers. But they sank enough to hang around before turning more aggressive.

Kinyon Hodges hit a driving layup, and followed with a smooth 10-footer. He hesitated in the air and absorbed a bump to bank a runner that brought the home team within 56-54.

Kiner drained a 23-footer from the right wing, then tracked down an offensive rebound before zipping an immediate entry pass to Wilkerson for a 61-60 lead with 3:28 remaining.

Paul Greene converted one of his game-high 14 rebounds into a putback on the next possession for Three Rivers, and Hodges increased the margin to six with a 3-pointer.

Jones answered with a dunk to make it 66-62 with 1:14 remaining, and the Cardinals got a necessary defensive stop as Aisaiah Phillips emerged with a loose ball and was fouled.

Phillips sank the first free throw of the ensuing 1-and-1, but that crucial point was nullified as Ibrahim Drame was called for a costly lane violation in limited action.

Kiner made two perfect trips to the stripe, making the Raiders 8-of-8 for the game, and Mineral Area misfired twice on one-and-done possessions within the final minute.

The Cardinals continued a recent tendency relying heavily on its five starters for minutes and production, and received just one point from their bench.

Mineral Area dropped into a tie with Moberly atop the region standings with one game remaining, but holds the seeding tiebreaker by winning 2-of-3 contests against the Greyhounds.

Thompson ended with four points, but his team carried a 40-31 halftime advantage after Jones earned three separate chances from the line while going 6-of-6.

Wilkerson emerged from a quiet start by drilling three consecutive 3-pointers ahead of intermission, and Raiders teammate Hodges delivered an electrifying dunk after rising high for a perimeter lob from Greene.

Mineral Area will close the regular season at home against State Fair on Saturday night.

