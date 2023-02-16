PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team rested its hopes of outlasting rival Three Rivers on clutch shooting from the perimeter.

Martice Mitchell twice flipped the lead in favor of the Cardinals with 3-pointers down the stretch, and tallied 14 points in his most productive effort since becoming eligible in early January.

Ibrahim Drame threw down three dunks while totaling a team-high 15 points plus seven rebounds, and Mineral Area prevailed 73-70 on Wednesday night for a three-game sweep of the regular season.

Za-Ontay Boothman sank four crucial free throws in the closing seconds, and the Cardinals escaped as Raiders guard Mo Niang appealed for a foul call on a short 3-point attempt as time expired.

Mineral Area (20-6, 6-3) committed only eight turnovers while forcing 15, and avoided a deeper spiral in the month of February after dropping three of its previous four games.

Mitchell regained a 64-63 lead with 2:24 left, and was tapped for another timely shot after the Raiders countered with a go-ahead putback by Niang, who scored a game-high 18 points.

Lamont Jackson missed a driving layup for Three Rivers after Mitchell struck again from straight away, and Drame elevated for a follow slam to make it 69-65 with 35 seconds left.

Boothman matched two field goals by the Raiders with perfect ensuing trips to the line, and finished with 13 points and three steals as MAC posted a 34-0 advantage in bench scoring.

Manu Musemena added nine points and four assists, including two entry passes that Drame flushed with authority early on. Dylan Williams and Lamontay Daughtery each had seven points for the Cardinals.

Midcourt pressure helped Mineral Area gain a modest advantage past the midway mark of the first half. Drame dived to poke the ball loose before Amarion Wilson muscled in a 3-point play through contact.

Tristan Brand saw some of his earliest action of the season as the Cardinals battled without two usual starters. Amarion Dickerson wore a walking boot, and dynamic guard Dior Conners did not play.

Boothman, who recently returned from a shoulder injury, hit a 3-pointer after completing a strip, then sparked another transition layup as Musemena scored for a 33-24 halftime edge.

Three Rivers (12-15, 4-6) countered out of the locker room by attacking inside more frequently, and shot nearly 60 percent from the field during its second-half comeback.

Power forward Hosana Kitenge found Jackson ahead for a layup, then plowed forcefully to the basket to ignite a 15-6 run. Niang then forged a 39-39 tie with consecutive 3-pointers.

Kitenge answered a turning mid-range jumper by Williams with a physical putback in traffic, and totaled 17 points with 11 rebounds for the Raiders.

Three Rivers eventually grabbed a 52-48 advantage when Mario Fleming slashed into the lane for a go-ahead basket ahead of the fourth 3-pointer by Niang.

Fleming answered a driving baseline layup by Drame at 62-58, but Devon Barshow nailed a key triple to bring the Cardinals back within one possession with less than four minutes to play.

Mineral Area travels to MSU-West Plains on Saturday for a third meeting with a chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 16 tournament.

Jackson amassed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Raiders. Caleb Young became the fourth member of his team in double figures with 11 points plus five assists.