Defense powers MAC men to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team forced 12 turnovers during the second half to take control, and defeated host Lincoln Land 75-56 on Monday afternoon.

Dylan Williams paced the Cardinals, who collectively shot 50 percent from the field, for a third straight contest with 14 points and three assists.

Amarion Dickerson compiled 13 points with three steals, and keyed a pivotal 11-2 run with a powerful slam off a drive from the right corner.

Mineral Area (15-3) trailed 33-32 at halftime, but instantly regained the lead on a slash and reverse layup by Williams before Dior Connors capitalized off a steal by Manu Musemena.

The Cardinals extended their pressure beyond the perimeter to make the opposing guards much less comfortable after Lincoln Land (5-9) had pulled back to within 37-36.

Center Martice Mitchell finished an entry pass in the paint, then deflected a similar play at the other end to spring Devon Barshow for a layup and 48-40 cushion.

Ibrahim Drame converted a putback following a Williams steal, and Lamontay Daughtery drained his second 3-pointer ahead of a Conners layup that made it 60-48.

Conners finished with 11 points while Drame added nine and Za-Ontay Boothman chipped in eight. The Cardinals allowed no made field goals over the final 4:25 of the game.

Shooting guard Camren Kincaid powered the Loggers to an early 21-11 lead, and knocked down several mid-range runners on his way to game highs of 18 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Ousley III provided 12 points off the bench, Stephen Douglas and Darius Turner had seven each, and Lincoln Land sank an impressive 17-of-20 free throws in defeat.

Mineral Area bounced back from a cold start when 3-pointers by Daughtery and Mitchell sparked a 14-3 push, and grabbed a 25-24 lead as Dickerson finished a fast-break with 4:16 left until halftime.

Boothman finished a give-and-go pass from Musemena to answer a driving layup by Kincaid, but Ousley attacked the basket to put the Loggers ahead at intermission.

The Cardinals won the turnover margin 19-15, and went 18-of-24 overall from the line. The final score marked the largest lead of the game.

Mineral Area resumes the Region 16 schedule at State Fair on Wednesday.