Fifth-ranked Cardinals handcuff rival Three Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – With a variety of effective defensive looks, the fifth-ranked Mineral Area men’s basketball team landed its most impactful road victory of the season.

The Cardinals limited Three Rivers to 38 percent shooting, and dominated the second half at their pace Saturday night to triumph 78-61 and stay on track for an NJCAA Tournament bid.

Angelo Stuart scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime, and Kevin Legardy added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals to propel Mineral Area (26-1, 5-1).

Malevy Leons, whose 3-pointer in the closing seconds decided the previous battle with the Raiders, posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals began a stretch of four games in eight days, and can clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 tournament by getting past MSU-West Plains on Wednesday and State Fair on Saturday.

Three Rivers (17-11, 3-5) jumped ahead 11-3 over the first five minutes after Jay Hines and Kinyon Hodges opened the game with transition layups off steals.