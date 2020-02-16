Fifth-ranked Cardinals handcuff rival Three Rivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – With a variety of effective defensive looks, the fifth-ranked Mineral Area men’s basketball team landed its most impactful road victory of the season.
The Cardinals limited Three Rivers to 38 percent shooting, and dominated the second half at their pace Saturday night to triumph 78-61 and stay on track for an NJCAA Tournament bid.
Angelo Stuart scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime, and Kevin Legardy added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals to propel Mineral Area (26-1, 5-1).
Malevy Leons, whose 3-pointer in the closing seconds decided the previous battle with the Raiders, posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cardinals began a stretch of four games in eight days, and can clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 16 tournament by getting past MSU-West Plains on Wednesday and State Fair on Saturday.
Three Rivers (17-11, 3-5) jumped ahead 11-3 over the first five minutes after Jay Hines and Kinyon Hodges opened the game with transition layups off steals.
Mineral Area ended each of its first five possessions with turnovers, but eventually settled down with disciplined half-court defense and sure rebounding.
The visitors outscored Three Rivers 26-10 over a stretch of 10 ½ minutes, and surged ahead 18-16 as Stuart and the returning Tristian Mullins converted two straight 3-point plays.
Leons added a putback and 22-footer for consecutive field goals, then found teammate Gabe O’Neal at the rim on a perimeter lob for a 27-21 advantage.
Three Rivers trimmed the halftime difference to 32-27 following a nifty reverse layup by Austin Parker, but struggled for consistency as most shots were contested and some were forced.
Stuart and Legardy created separation for MAC with slashing layups, and Stuart made it 46-32 from the left corner with his second of four 3-pointers.
Keyyaun Batchman, who contributed eight points with seven assists, zipped a kickout pass to Legardy for another triple that established a 52-32 lead with 11:09 remaining.
Tallon Fonda paced the Raiders with 17 points, and sank a mid-range jumper before Hodges turned the steal of an inbounds pass into an easy slam at 60-49.
Stuart answered with a pivotal baseline floater, then got the layup in traffic after a Leons steal. Mineral Area broke pressure in the closing minutes to restore a 20-point cushion at 72-52.
Mullins added nine points in his second game back from a suspension. The Cardinals utilized just seven players, and avoided any major foul trouble while also hitting 9-of-11 free throws.
Hayden Sprenkel swished four deep 3-pointers in the second half to score 12 overall for the Raiders. Hodges finished with 11 points and six steals.
Three Rivers head coach Gene Bess remained at 1,298 career victories over 50 seasons. His squad will be favored in a pair of remaining non-region home games this week.