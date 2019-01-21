SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Lincoln Land showed drastic improvement in a span of 12 days, but still had no answers to combat the athletic and larger Mineral Area forwards.
Steve Wooten and Yahuza Rasas repeated their previous double-double performances against the Loggers on Monday, and the Cardinals picked up an 89-66 road win.
Mineral Area (16-5) successfully attacked inside, and shot a blistering 69 percent during the first half on 22-of-32 attempts from the field.
Although the rematch also resulted in a comfortable victory, it offered no resemblance to the 70-point blowout that occurred at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Lincoln Land (2-15) pulled to within four possessions at 62-50 after Tyler Sales contributed his third basket to a 12-2 spurt with about 13 minutes remaining.
However, Loggers head coach Chuck Shanklin was ejected moments later for incurring his second technical foul. Darreus Brown restored momentum to the Cardinals with a driving 3-point play.
Brown slashed between defenders for another finish, and connected on a tough shot in traffic on the ensuing trip for an 81-58 margin. He ended the contest with 21 points.
Wooten scored 15 of his team-high 22 points during the first half, and gathered 12 rebounds. Rasas controlled the glass after halftime while compiling 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Mineral Area gained its first separation with a 10-0 run after the game was tied 11-11. Gabe O’Neal sparked it with two baskets from the post, and his block helped to spring Tarek Raafat for a transition layup.
After Jared Grubb hit a spinning layup through contact, Wooten dropped in a 3-pointer and put back his own subsequent miss to make it 39-23.
Lincoln Land managed to hang around on brilliant shooting by sophomore forward Jake Pennell, who knocked down seven 3-pointers and netted 32 points overall.
Brown provided consecutive triples of his own before the first half concluded, and the Cardinals carried a 51-30 margin into the break.
Movement away from the ball gave Rasas a quick cutting layup, and David Kachelries caught a perimeter lob from Patrick Strzala at the rim as Mineral Area threatened another runaway at 58-32.
That score marked the largest lead of the game. D.J. Doolin answered with two straight field goals, and tallied 14 points in his second contest with the NJCAA Division II Loggers.
O’Neal had 10 points as four Cardinals reached double figures, and Grubb chipped in seven. Mineral Area will host St. Louis for a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Wednesday.
