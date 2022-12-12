Forwards power Mineral Area rout of Three Rivers

PARK HILLS – Amarion Dickerson was willing to sustain a physical price for attacking the basket. His energy was paramount in helping the Mineral Area men’s basketball team dominate rival Three Rivers.

Dickerson forced two midcourt steals and delivered a powerful dunk during an 11-2 scoring run as the Cardinals rolled 75-51 in their Region 16 schedule opener on Saturday night.

Ibrahim Drame bolstered the strong effort from the MAC forwards by posting a game-high 20 points along with seven rebounds. He was also 7-of-8 from the line.

Mineral Area (12-2, 1-0) finished right at its average as the NJCAA leader in scoring defense, and earned its seventh consecutive win by holding the visiting Raiders to 34 percent shooting.

Dior Conners had four assists and drained four 3-pointers to score 12 overall. His splash off a kickout pass from Drame extended the margin to 40-26.

Three Rivers (5-9, 0-2) struggled to knock down jump shots as the Cardinals crowded driving lanes, and was called for three separate charging fouls.

Dickerson, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds, highlighted a MAC pullway by slamming a pass off the glass from Dylan Williams at 51-30 after previously spinning to find Connors open for three on the right wing.

Lamont Jackson sparked a modest 6-0 response by the Raiders with a slashing baseline layup and second finish off a steal, but his team failed to box out on two ensuing putbacks by Drame.

Za-Ontay Boothman nailed a 3-pointer to make it 67-44 with five minutes remaining, and MAC remained below double-digit turnovers until conceding two shot-clock violations in the final minute.

Mo Niang tallied 11 points and Jackson tossed in 10 for Three Rivers, which hoped to bounce back from an overtime home loss to State Fair in its first region contest.

But the Raiders were just 2-of-15 from long range, and carried their lone lead on the game’s initial possession. Caleb Young added eight points on four mid-range jumpers in the second half.

A physical layup through contact by Dickerson and 3-pointer by Williams on the next trip propelled the Cardinals ahead to stay at 10-4.

Drame dived on the floor to complete a steal near the center stripe, and MAC crashed in transition for a third-chance tip by Dickerson after the Raiders had drawn within 13-10.

Niang capped another Three Rivers push on a 3-pointer at 20-19, but Conners struck twice from long range over the next two minutes. Mineral Area headed into halftime leading 33-24.

The Cardinals will close the semester with a third meeting this season against struggling Richard J. Daley as part of the Rotary Shootout on Saturday night.