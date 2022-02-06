 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greyhounds control paint to edge Mineral Area

  • Updated
Mineral Area center Kenan Sarvan handles along the perimeter during the second half of a men's basketball game against Moberly on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Park Hills.

MOBERLY, Mo. – The Mineral Area men sank 11 3-pointers Saturday night, but needed at least one more to overcome the superior inside punch of Moberly.

Sincere Parker shared game-high honors with 25 points, and the host Greyhounds snapped a six-game losing streak head to head by topping the 10th-ranked Cardinals 68-65.

Michael Thomas joined a crew of four in double digits while netting 11 of his 13 points in the second half as Moberly (19-6, 6-3) avoided suffering a regular-season sweep.

The contest was tied at 65-65 with one minute remaining, and the Greyhounds maintained possession after the Cardinals were unable to control the rebound of a missed layup.

Tyren Moore split two free throws after Brett Thompson fouled him on the ensuing inbound with 36 seconds on the clock, and Moberly followed with a key defensive stop.

Parker got the steal as opposing guard Jamir Price was trapped under the basket, and converted from the line for a three-point lead before a final heave by Thompson caught the back iron.

Mineral Area (20-5, 7-2) only committed eight turnovers, but shot 36 percent from the field and was unable to generate its usual volume of layups off dribble penetration.

Kenan Sarvan scored a season-high 25 points on 7-of-10 from 3-point range, and handed the Cardinals their first lead at 52-51 on free throws with 9:04 to play.

The difference eventually reached 57-53 before Moberly surged with a pivotal 10-0 run. Thomas scored with a baseline drive and long tying jumper.

Parker added a floating bank shot that found the mark, and turned an offensive rebound into more free throws for a six-point advantage.

Price finished a driving opportunity at 65-64, and Thompson went to the stripe to square the game after Keonte Jones secured his game-high fifth steal.

Thompson ended with 15 points and Price tallied 12 for the Cardinals, who hold a one-game lead in the Region 16 standings with three to play. Jones collected eight rebounds.

Parker opened with a personal 6-0 run, and capped a 14-3 start by Moberly from long range. That triple marked the largest lead of the night.

Mineral Area relied heavily on three players for scoring – getting just five points from its bench – and Sarvan narrowed the gap to 24-21 from the perimeter.

Price sank his lone triple before Jones made a trailing transition putback off a steal by Ibrahim Drame, and the Cardinals pulled within 30-29.

But the visitors did not have enough defensive answers for Moberly, which generated three dunks during the first half, including a tomahawk slam by Thomas.

Center Jimmy Bell threw down an entry pass while providing eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds overall, and the Greyhounds carried a 35-33 edge into the break.

Sarvan concluded the first half by drilling a 27-footer, then helped MAC trim a seven-point deficit to 51-50 with back-to-back threes answering Thomas from beyond the arc.

Mineral Area, which made 12-of-17 free throws, travels to St. Louis outside of region play on Monday night before hosting State Fair on Wednesday.

