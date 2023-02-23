PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men produced their best defensive results in three encounters against rival Moberly over the past six weeks.

But the Cardinals again failed to capitalize offensively, and the Greyhounds solidified their status as the clear Region 16 front-runner with another clutch triumph on Wednesday night.

Jaheim Tanksley scored a game-high 20 points, and fifth-ranked Moberly prevailed 57-52 to sweep the regular-season series while notching its 16th consecutive win.

Tre’von Spillers added 16 points with nine rebounds from the post. Moberly (26-3, 11-0) can complete a perfect regular season in the region by topping Three Rivers on Saturday.

Mineral Area (21-7, 7-4) established its largest lead at 33-23 on two free throws by Dylan Williams, but could not keep the Greyhounds from working their way to the line with greater frequency.

Tedric Washington rallied Moberly with two 3-pointers, and Tanksley matched conventional 3-point plays with Williams to help square the contest at 40-40.

Dior Connors, who played sparingly in the first half, regained the lead for the home team by attacking for a basket through contact. Williams regained a 45-44 edge on a sharp entry bullet from Za-Ontay Boothman.

The final lead change occurred on an ensuing shot in the lane by Amorey Womack, and Spillers slipped in a leaping putback at 48-45.

Manu Musemena made a reverse layup on an inbounds play plotted during a timeout, but Brandon Hall buried a clutch jumper with his toe on the arc to keep the Greyhounds in front 50-47.

The Cardinals hoped to secure a traveling violation out of a late full-court trap while trailing by two, but a foul instead enabled Tanksley to deliver two crucial free throws in the final minute.

Boothman slashed the margin to 53-52 from the left corner after Mineral Area misfired on five straight 3-point tries, but a long inbounds pass sailed beyond the opposite baseline with 3.2 seconds left.

Williams tallied 14 points off the bench as the lone Cardinals player in double figures. MAC was slowed by 15 turnovers while Moberly committed 11.

The Greyhounds knocked down 15-of-24 free throws compared to 9-of-12 by the Cardinals. Moberly jumped ahead 14-8 after Tanksley coaxed in a driving layup and Spillers drained a pull-up jumper.

Mineral Area responded with scoreless defense spanning the next 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Ibrahim Drame had a tying putback, and Boothman bolstered a 14-0 run on an ensuing 3-pointer.

Williams and Martice Mitchell made the Cardinals 4-of-7 from long range before halftime, and the Cardinals preserved a 25-18 lead when Musemena blocked a shot at the buzzer.

MAC will finish the regular season Saturday at State Fair. A fourth battle with Moberly is possible if both teams win their respective region semifinal games next week.