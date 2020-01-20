PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Kevin Legardy sank four 3-pointers during a sizzling four-minute stretch, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team bounced back from its first defeat.
He connected seven times overall from beyond the arc, and netted a season-high 27 points on Monday afternoon as the Cardinals routed struggling Lincoln Land 111-68.
Malevy Leons likewise achieved a new collegiate best with 21 points, and Angelo Stuart finished with 20 as Mineral Area (20-1) eclipsed triple digits for the seventh time this season.
Lincoln Land (2-17), which remains without a victory against a NJCAA member institution, generated a fleeting 10-0 run and trailed 61-37 with 16:24 remaining.
But Legardy accounted for the Cardinals’ next 14 points, sinking threes from both wings while adding a transition layup in between to spark the pullaway.
Fast breaks and entry passes created numerous scoring chances from close range with MAC holding a collective size and speed advantage over the Loggers.
Gabe O’Neal notched a left-handed layup in the post, and Keyyaun Batchman threaded his way through a crowd on the next possession to establish an 83-45 lead.
Stuart capped his steady effort with a pair of conventional 3-point plays off dribble penetration, and posted his sixth 20-point game this winter.
Leons drilled a 3-pointer and executed a putback as Mineral Area approached a 53-27 halftime margin. Three quick passes preceded a late Leons slam after teammate Kevin Stone had also dunked.
Batchman dropped in 13 points and O’Neal added 10 as five Cardinals hit double digits. Jake McKinlay added eight more off the bench.
Lincoln Land found balance amid its lineup, getting 17 points from Jordan Brooks and 15 from Garik Hill while Darius Brewington and Keon Jones notched 13 apiece.
Terrion Murdix opened the contest with a triple to ensure that MAC would never trail, even though the visitors stayed within 14-11 on consecutive baskets from Brooks and Jones.
Batchman sparked an ensuing 12-0 spurt for the Cardinals that McKinlay punctuated with a layup at 26-11. Legardy then answered Lincoln Land with his first of seven total 3-pointers.
Mineral Area entered the contest second in the nation with a 79.0 free-throw percentage, and slightly boosted that mark by going 14-of-17.
The Cardinals ascended to No. 3 in the national rankings before falling over the weekend at Moberly. They return to action on Wednesday at St. Louis for a doubleheader with the women.
