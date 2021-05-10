Leons chosen best player in NJCAA

PARK HILLS – Perhaps the most iconic single moment Malevy Leons gave Mineral Area basketball fans was a game-winning 3-pointer against rival Three Rivers as a freshman.

Once deciding to return for his sophomore season, the 6-foot-9 forward from the Netherlands provided plenty more memories during a historic run by the Cardinals.

Leons achieved his highest individual honor among many last week when he was officially announced as NJCAA Division I Player of the Year.

In addition to being among 10 players chosen for First Team All-American status, he was also tabbed the NABC Junior College Player of the Year.

Leons averaged 18.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 56 percent from the field as a versatile scoring threat, and became Region 16 Player of the Year.

He helped the Cardinals set several program standards during the 2020-21 campaign, including the first perfect regular season and seventh region championship.