PARK HILLS – Malevy Leons may have been the second or third option on the particular play that sent the home fans at Sechrest Fieldhouse into a rocking celebration on Saturday night.
But the 6-foot-9 center from the Netherlands was poised when called upon, burying a signature 3-point shot that kept the Mineral Area men’s basketball team unbeaten in dramatic fashion.
Leons connected from the top of the key with 3.9 seconds remaining, and the seventh-ranked Cardinals rallied past Three Rivers 76-75 after being swept by the rival Raiders last season.
“We responded well enough to win, but we did not play well,” Mineral Area head coach Luke Strege said. “We missed a lot of layups and free throws, and that’s just a product of having a team of freshmen facing an experience for the first time.”
“The level of play jumps up so quickly when you get to region games. And when your first one is against Three Rivers, we were swimming in a deep pool,” he added.
Freshman guard Angelo Stuart scored a game-high 17 points and made three steals for Mineral Area (18-0, 1-0), which trailed by four with just 19 seconds to play.
Keyyaun Batchman made two free throws to reduce the margin, and teammate Terrion Murdix ended his night by committing a necessary fifth foul moments later.
Lydell Geffrard missed both ensuing tosses from the line, leaving MAC an opportunity to either tie or take the lead. Batchman stopped and pivoted after quickly attacking off the dribble, and threw a kickout pass toward Leons, who entered the game shooting 25 percent from beyond the arc.
“It was a play with multiple options, and we put Malevy in that position on purpose. On the play before where we put him in the corner, he got a great look that rattled on him,” Strege said.
“It’s just up to our guards to read the situation and know whether there’s an opportunity for a layup and possibly get fouled, or hit the open player. We have unselfish kids, and that was a freshman who made that pass where some others may have put their heads down and picked up a charge to end the game. Keyyaun made an unselfish play, and Malevy stepped up.”
Three Rivers (10-7, 0-1) inbounded right away, but Stuart deflected and stole the next pass in the backcourt just before time expired. The Cardinals rushed the court to mob Leons.
Batchman and Leons posted identical double-doubles with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Murdix finished with 12 points, five assists and four steals.
Geffrard, who made his first four free throws, paced a balanced effort from the Raiders with 12 points plus eight rebounds. Tallon Fonda dropped in 11 points, and Kinyon Hodges added 10 more.
You have free articles remaining.
The game featured 18 lead changes and minimal separation. Both teams netted seven 3-pointers and shot between 43 and 44 percent from the field.
Mineral Area built the largest advantage of the night at 28-21 on a triple from Tristian Mullins. Kevin Stone emerged out of nowhere for a putback at 23-17 that capped a 6-0 spurt.
Three Rivers scored six straight before the first half concluded, getting a slashing layup from Dionte Raines and powerful slam by Austin Parker off a clean midcourt steal.
The Cardinals executed a perimeter lob to Gabe O’Neal for a 38-35 halftime lead, and Stuart turned a steal into a conventional 3-point play for a 41-37 spread.
Mineral Area had to overcome several unfavorable calls as intensity escalated in the second half, and the Raiders managed to capitalize each time.
Kevin Legardy clutched his left knee following a huge collision on a drive. But no foul was called on the play, and Hayden Sprenkel drained a 3-pointer in transition to regain the lead.
Sprenkel, the career scoring leader at North County High School, hit a 28-footer a few minutes later, but Stuart struck from the right side on the ensuing trip to propel Mineral Area in front 57-56 with 9:50 left.
O’Neal picked up a technical foul for swinging an elbow earlier in the second half, and the Cardinals were forced to use a smaller lineup when Leons was whistled for his fourth personal.
Dominique Hardimon muscled in a putback for a 68-67 Three Rivers lead, but perfect trips to the stripe by Murdix and Batchman put MAC ahead 71-69.
An official who worked the controversial game in Poplar Bluff last year called Batchman and Legardy for offensive fouls down the stretch, the second of which occurred with MAC holding a two-point edge.
“We have to get to the rim, and just hope that the calls swing your way. We can only control so much,” Strege said. “That one official gets us every year. It’s just the same thing over and over, but you expect that.
"Our staff did a great job of having our guys prepared and keeping them grounded in a game where it would have been really easy for a group of freshmen to get out of control.”
The Cardinals appeared in trouble after Brahm Harris sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and two free throws by Hodges made it 75-71 with 26 seconds left after Leons had missed from the right corner.
His next shot was on target. Mineral Area will carry a spotless record into a road test next Saturday at MSU-West Plains after escaping its toughest challenger so far.
Three Rivers compiled a 38-15 advantage in bench scoring, and made 14-of-22 free throws compared to 13-of-19 by Mineral Area, which ranked second nationally in that statistic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.