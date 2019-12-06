{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Murdix

Mineral Area freshman guard Terrion Murdix, pictured during a home game against Fort Scott on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, finished one rebound short of a triple-double against the Quincy junior varsity on Thursday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

QUINCY, Ill. – Freshman forward Tristian Mullins exploded for 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team achieved a season-high scoring output on Thursday night.

The Cardinals landed six players in double figures, and finished 61 percent overall from the field while dismantling the Quincy junior varsity 119-43.

Terrion Murdix reached the precipice of a triple-double, compiling 14 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and six steals in a versatile performance.

Mineral Area committed only nine turnovers for the game, including just one by Murdix, and converted 11-of-15 free throws.

Mullins inflicted most of his damage from 3-point range, going a remarkable 8-of-11. He also collected seven rebounds off the bench.

Gabe O’Neal added 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds, and Mineral Area (14-0) was unstoppable on the path to a 75-28 halftime lead.

Angelo Stuart dropped in 18 points while Malevy notched 15 and Kevin Stone contributed 10. Keyyaun Batchman dished out six assists.

The Cardinals have entered a relatively gentle stretch of the schedule to close out December, playing three of four games against competition outside the NJCAA.

The lone exception arrives on Sunday evening when currently eighth-ranked MAC faces Lewis & Clark in the St. Louis Shootout.

