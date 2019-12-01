PARK HILLS – Five players scored in double figures, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team set the tone with another stingy defensive effort in the first half on Saturday night.
The ninth-ranked Cardinals shot a stellar 29-of-33 from the line, and overpowered Kansas City (Kan.) 90-67 to complete a perfect November stretch.
Angelo Stuart finished with 18 points, and shared the team high of four steals with Keyyaun Batchman as Mineral Area (12-0) matched its season scoring average.
Despite going 5-of-25 from the perimeter, the Cardinals were never in danger after smothering the NJCAA Division II Blue Devils for a 40-18 halftime lead.
Kansas City (2-8) was held scoreless through the first 6 ½ minutes, and trailed 20-6 with 9:00 left in the first half despite getting a pair of uncontested layups off turnovers.
Batchman capped an opening 9-0 run by powered through contact for a 3-point play. Tristian Mullins sank his second perimeter three off the bench to create a 32-13 lead.
Gabe O’Neal muscled in four shots from the post before the break, and followed up his double-double from the previous night with 14 points for the Cardinals.
Malevy Leons showed his athleticism at 6-foot-9 with a cross-over drive from the top of the key before hitting a left-handed layup late in the half.
Mullins produced 15 points and committed seven of the 16 MAC turnovers. Batchman added 13 points and Leons finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Terrion Murdix compiled six assists while matching Jake McKinlay with eight points each. The Cardinals will host SE Illinois on Monday night.
Deangelo Bell paced Kansas City with 13 points. Jermaine Yarbrough netted his team’s first basket on a transition dunk, and chipped in 11 points while Jaemaal Newson had 10.
The Blue Devils were outscored 50-49 during a loose second half.
