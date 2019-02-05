Try 1 month for 99¢
Mineral Area guard Darreus Brown (15) handles the basketball during a men's Region 16 home game against Moberly on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brown, who led the Cardinals in scoring, has been dismissed from the program due to a "violation of the Athletic Code of Conduct."

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team will have a thinner roster going forward after a second player was dismissed in the middle of the season.

Redshirt freshman guard and scoring leader Darreus Brown is no longer with the program due to what school officials deemed a “violation of the Athletic Code of Conduct.”

Onteral Woodson, Jr. played just 13 games with the Cardinals before his departure for the same official reason in mid-December.

Brown averaged 16.5 points as a main catalyst for the high-powered Mineral Area offense. He shot 52 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range, and dished out 3.7 assists per game.

His absence currently leaves the Cardinals with eight active scholarship players, although only seven were in uniform for Saturday’s road game at Moberly.

Anthony Wales started in place of Brown, while reserve guard Tarek Raafat was also out of action. Mineral Area (18-6) was defeated by the first-place Greyhounds 91-65.

The Cardinals will travel to MSU-West Plains for a rescheduled region game on Tuesday night.

