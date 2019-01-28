SEDALIA, Mo. – Faced with the threat of beginning the Region 16 schedule without a victory through three games, the Mineral Area men wasted no time asserting its will against State Fair.
Darreus Brown delivered 23 points in efficient style on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Cardinals finished 51 percent overall while never trailing Saturday night in an 82-67 triumph.
Steve Wooten and David Kachelries each contributed 18 points as Mineral Area (18-5, 1-2) answered each comeback attempt by the home team with a more emphatic scoring run.
State Fair (9-12, 0-4) slashed a 16-point deficit to single digits at 56-48 when Caleb Coleman drove the length of the floor for a dunk and Dru Smith attacked for a layup.
Brown would lead the clinching 15-2 response, burying two 3-pointers before beating the Roadrunners to the rim on a fast break for a 71-50 advantage.
Kachelries made two free throws, knocked down a perimeter jumper, and executed a splitting drive for a layup on three straight scoring trips for a 78-56 spread.
Yahuza Rasas gave the Cardinals a fourth man in double figures with 14 points, and shined defensively by absorbing three charging fouls, the last of which preserved a 47-34 halftime lead.
Smith netted a team-high 16 points, and Coleman added 12 for State Fair. Dewayne Charles chipped in nine points, and Alonde LeGrand ended with eight.
The Roadrunners suffered from 20 turnovers, and could never erase their unfavorable start as back-to-back triples from Brown and Wooten spotted MAC an early 14-2 cushion.
The margin hovered between six and 10 points for several minutes of the first half. Gabe O’Neal notched his lone field goal with a vicious slam through contact before LaGrand matched him with a dunk.
Wooten scored off a Kachelries dish to make it 28-20, and Brown recorded a pair of conventional 3-point plays with a tipped putback included for a sudden 41-24 difference.
Rasas led his club with four second-half goals, and reached above the height of the cylinder to guide in a late putback. He was also on target with all four free-throw attempts.
Wooten was a modest 7-of-13 from the line, while his teammates combined to convert 12-of-13. Mineral Area returns to action on Saturday at Moberly.
The Cardinals have eclipsed 80 points in 17 of their 22 games this season, and are ranked 13th nationally in field-goal percentage.
