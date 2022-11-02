MAC men begin season with 109-point drubbing

PARK HILLS – The brand new digital scoreboard at Sechrest Fieldhouse received a strenuous workout from the home team on Tuesday night.

The Mineral Area men can score quickly, and reiterated it often against a severely overmatched opponent in the season opener.

The Cardinals turned numerous takeaways into dunks and layups, even with the contest long decided, and delivered one of the most lopsided victories in program history.

Za-Ontay Boothman scored 20 points and dished out five assists as eight Mineral Area players reached double figures in a 143-34 dismantling of the Missouri Baptist junior varsity.

Amarion Dickerson finished with 19 points and four steals, including several slams, and the Cardinals capitalized on 34 turnovers by the Spartans.

Dylan Williams connected three times from long range on his way to 17 points and five assists, and guard Amarion Wilson added 15 points with four steals.

The last three reserves in uniform for MAC entered the action with about seven minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by Farmington graduate Jonah Burgess created a rare triple-digit margin at 136-34.

The Cardinals closed on a 19-0 run after scoring 20 straight in the first half. They rolled into halftime up 76-22 after Williams sank a smooth runner in the lane at the buzzer.

Four players are back from a 24-7 squad that dropped the Region 16 title game to Moberly in double overtime. Three-year team members Manu Musemena and Lamontay Daughtery graced the starting lineup along with Ibrahim Drame.

Mineral Area executed half-court ball movement and cutting with strong results in the opening minutes. Defensive pressure effectively turned the contest into a sustained transition drill.

Drame, Boothman and Dickerson sparked three consecutive baskets on steals for a 13-2 lead. Daughtery showed his athleticism at forward by dribbling end to end for a 42-14 advantage.

Daughtery battled three opponents for a putback to highlight his double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Boothman scored off a clean frontcourt poke to make it 67-17.

Missouri Baptist committed more fouls after intermission, perhaps a result of collective fatigue, and saw the Cardinals knock down 17-of-21 free throws during the second half.

Darren Blocker was 7-of-8 from the line while totaling 13 points and seven rebounds. Dior Conners and Musemena each chipped in 11 points.

Daughtery bumped the difference to 112-26 on another second-chance shot, and Blocker threw down a lob from Tristan Brand to punctuate the blowout.

Mineral Area will next participate in the annual Three Rivers Classic, facing John A. Logan on Friday and Daley College on Saturday.

Bram Williams paced Missouri Baptist with 11 points.