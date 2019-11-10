HARRISBURG, Ill. – Angelo Stuart continued his stellar shooting early in the season, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team dominated its road debut on Saturday afternoon.
The freshman guard from East Stroudsburg, Pa. netted a game-high 25 points, and paced the Cardinals for the third consecutive game in a 90-57 rout of SE Illinois.
Mineral Area (4-0) opened the contest on a 12-2 run, capped by a third field goal from sophomore Gabe O’Neal on a putback, and shredded the Falcons by attacking in transition.
O’Neal finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and claimed six rebounds while 6-foot-9 post Malevy Leons notched a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Kevin Legardy, who added 14 points off the MAC bench, scored on an entry feed from Jake McKinlay and drained a transition 3-pointer after SE Illinois had drawn to within 17-12.
Stuart hit a fast-break layup and open triple on consecutive possessions, and driving layups by Terrion Murdix and Kayyaun Batchman highlighted a 10-0 spurt that created a 49-20 margin.
MyQuion Garrett scored 17 points to lead SE Illinois (0-2), which entered a rebuilding phase under new coaches after going 3-27 last season.
You have free articles remaining.
Garrett sank two quick 3-pointers late in the first half, but made just 9-of-18 free throws while drawing fouls against the Cardinals with consistency.
Mineral Area easily protected its 52-27 halftime lead despite yielding an 11-0 run to the opposition. O’Neal had pushed the advantage to 60-29 with two more baskets along the low block.
Emanual Cross, Jr. drilled a couple of long jumpers as the Falcons got within 65-46, but the home team could not adjust once MAC chose to apply greater pressure and increase the tempo.
Stuart sank his third and fourth triples of the game, and provided a subsequent steal and layup while ending 10-of-15 from the field. He also contributed four assists and four steals.
Leons broke ahead on an outlet pass for a dunk after a previous transition layup from Legardy, and O’Neal made it 86-48 with his final shot.
Murdix totaled seven assists, and Tristian Mullins dished out five more for the Cardinals, who made 15 steals while committing just 12 turnovers.
Mineral Area will travel to SW Illinois for a rematch on Tuesday after defeating the Blue Storm 88-67 last Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.