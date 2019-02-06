WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A determined rotation of six Mineral Area men’s basketball players completed an astonishing comeback from 22 points behind during the second half on Tuesday night.
All they needed was one more defensive stop in the closing seconds of regulation to bring home one of the more improbable victories in the recent history of its program.
MSU-West Plains prolonged the game with a tying 3-pointer by Burone Edwards, however, and escaped 93-92 in overtime after Dravon Clayborn split two free throws with three-tenths of a second left.
Eric Lovett paced six Grizzlies in double figures with 23 points, and attacked for two layups during a quick 6-0 spurt to begin the extra session.
Mineral Area showed its undeniable resilience again. David Kachelries sank a key 3-pointer, and Patrick Strzala knocked down a tying mid-range shot with time winding down.
Clayborn had missed three straight free throws, but desperately drew a foul along the restricted area while trying to beat the buzzer, and sank the first of two from the line to win it.
Sardaar Calhoun netted 18 points, and Alex Peterson provided 14 off the bench for MSU-West Plains (17-8, 3-1). D’Andre Vilmar matched Edwards with 11 points, and Clayborn finished with 10.
The Cardinals suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in four years, but not without mounting a signature rally as players persevered through grueling minutes.
Forward Steve Wooten posted the most impressive game of his sophomore season, compiling 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds and seven assists.
His third 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 56-44 after Mineral Area (18-7, 1-4) trailed 50-28. The Cardinals then capitalized on a superb stretch of defense.
Gabe O’Neal hammered down a dunk through contact to trigger a 14-0 run. Strzala struck from long range on the next possession, and Wooten powered to the rim for another 3-point play.
Peterson restored a 77-72 lead for the Grizzlies on his own 3-point play, but perfect trips to the line by Yahuza Rasas and Kacherlies brought the visitors back within one.
Rasas pumped in 17 points, and finished a strong post move with 36 seconds left in regulation to push Mineral Area ahead 80-79. Kachelries made two free throws after an ensuing West Plains miss for a three-point edge.
The Cardinals shot a sensational 56 percent from the field overall, even though the contest appeared to be slipping away prior to halftime. They were 10-of-26 from beyond the arc.
Calhoun sank a big 3-pointer, Lovett added an aggressive slam, and Vilmar finished an entry pass with a layup as MSU-West Plains built a 42-26 cushion at the break.
Triples from Edwards and Calhoun made the challenge tougher on MAC, which looked to bounce back from a loss to Moberly in its second contest without recently dismissed leading scorer Darreus Brown.
Kacherlies totaled 14 points, 10 assists and two blocks, and O’Neal gave the Cardinals a second double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Strzala scored 13 points.
Mineral Area took an early 9-6 after Wooten and Rasas hit from the perimeter, and will return to action Thursday night at West Kentucky Tech.
