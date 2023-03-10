PARK HILLS – Three members of the Mineral Area men’s basketball team were recently recognized with Region 16 postseason honors.

Sophomore forward Ibrahim Drame joined guards Dylan Williams and Dior Conners as First Team picks upon the conclusion of a 22-9 season by the Cardinals.

Mineral Area finished runner-up to Moberly in the Region 16 tournament for the second straight year, and was swept by the Greyhounds in four meetings.

Connors shot 45 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent overall. His 10.4 points per game matched Williams for the highest average on a balanced offense.

Williams was often utilized as a catalyst off the bench, but emerged as a versatile scorer while hitting 37.3 percent from long range and dishing out 2.4 assists per outing.

Drame was one of three returning players to MAC this season, and shot an efficient 62.2% from the field while netting 7.9 points and a team-high 4.6 rebounds per game.

Mineral Area ended 10-5 in region play.