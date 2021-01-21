MAC men open with efficient road win

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Returning sophomore Kevin Stone scored 19 points, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team delivered an efficient season opener on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals, ranked 20th in the NJCAA preseason poll, shot 58 percent from the field, and committed only four turnovers while routing Lincoln Land 85-52.

Jamir Price notched 15 points and six rebounds, and Mineral Area (1-0) picked the opposing defense apart to emphatically extend a 33-17 halftime lead.

Lincoln Land (0-1) finished at 31 percent shooting, and was paced by Quintez Edwards with a game-high 20 points while Ky’Lun Rivers chipped in nine.

Sophomore center Malevy Leons, one of three starters back from a school-record 30-win squad, totaled 14 points for Mineral Area.

Keonte Jones added 13 points on 6-of-7 from the field. Manu Musemena and J.P. Robinson highlighted the bench play with eight and seven points, respectively.

The Cardinals will travel to St. Louis and face the Missouri Baptist junior varsity on Friday. Their home opener is Tuesday against North Central.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0