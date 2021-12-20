MAC men overcome 7 technicals, 2 ejections

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team steadily stretched its lead to 20 points, and was on the verge of possibly blowing out National Park on Friday night.

But an easily irritated officiating crew became the center of attention. Once a third technical foul was issued against the Cardinals, head coach Luke Strege felt obliged to speak up.

Four more technical fouls were handed out, resulting in the ejections of both Strege and sophomore guard Gavin Harris, and Sayvon Traylor capitalized by sinking 10 consecutive free throws.

The Cardinals had their advantage trimmed to a single point, but answered with two defensive stops in the final minute and survived for a bizarre 87-80 victory.

Keonte Jones scored 17 of his 22 points after halftime while Kenan Sarvan added 14 points and Terry Ford shined as a distributor with 10 assists.

Jamir Price posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to continue his strong second season for MAC, which shot an impressive and necessary 55 percent from the field.

The first meeting between the two programs will be remembered for the incident that transpired after Sarvan drained a 3-pointer from the deep right wing to make it 74-54.

The 6-foot-10 center gestured alongside his cheering bench, and was immediately booked by an official behind the play near midcourt.

Strege began pleading his case with another referee, but the official who reprimanded Sarvan turned toward him and quickly signaled two technical fouls.

The third referee then disqualified Harris for his heated objection while he and his head coach were partially restrained by teammates.

Once the tension eased, Traylor stepped to the stripe and dropped in one toss after another, cutting the original deficit in half at 74-64.

The Nighthawks ignited a legitimate rally from there, as steals and layups by reserves Jaylen O’Conner and DeCorey Watkins made the difference 76-72 with 3:30 remaining.

Sarvan countered with his fourth triple of the game, but was promptly matched by Traylor, who netted 26 of his game-high 28 points in the second half.

O’Conner connected from the left wing to make it 81-80 with 1:19 to play, but Jones provided a perfect trip to the line and Price added a massive putback after the home team missed from long range.

Mineral Area (12-3) committed just 12 turnovers, and increased a 38-34 halftime lead with excellent results on several passes from Ford to cutting teammates.

Jones dunked a perimeter lob and Brett Thompson hit a layup on the opposite side of the lane to create a 57-43 lead. Jones received his technical for arguing after being grabbed during his leap for a pass in the first half. Thompson got his after being called for a charge in transition.

The ejection of Strege also placed the direction of the team with associate head coach Tim Walsh for the remainder of the action.

National Park (10-4) finished with four players in double figures. JoQuarius Valrie scored 14, Rodrique Massenat chipped in 13 and Kam Vick had 10.

The Nighthawks earned only two free throws on common fouls while going a perfect 16-of-16. Valrie kept his club within 26-24 on a strong baseline drive and finish.

Price answered with a 3-pointer and found Harris open for another to help build the largest margin of the first half at 35-24.

Jones turned a steal into a layup through contact, and Price slashed into the lane for a hanging shot high off the glass for another 3-point play and early 19-10 edge.

Mineral Area 79, SAU Tech 73

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Strong second-half defense on Saturday afternoon helped Mineral Area punctuate an 11-game win streak heading into the holiday break.

The 14th-ranked Cardinals withstood a barrage of perimeter strikes by Southern Arkansas Tech during the first half, and closed out a 79-73 victory on a neutral court.

Brett Thompson scored 15 points off the bench to headline four players in double figures. Mineral Area (13-3) shot 53 percent from the field, sank 16-of-18 free throws and committed just 10 turnovers

Keonte Jones compiled 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Cardinals were missing head coach Luke Strege and guard Gavin Harris after both were ejected from their previous game.

SAU Tech (5-8) sought a sizable upset over a NJCAA Division I opponent, and only trailed 74-73 when Allen Taylor made a steal and dunk with 2:47 remaining.

But the Cardinals, guided by associate head coach Tim Walsh, limited the Rockets to 25 second-half points after watching them bury 10 3-pointers prior to intermission.

Manu Musemena attacked the basket for a left-handed layup, and Jones bumped the advantage to five on a baseline feed from Jamir Price with 1:24 to play.

Jones stole an entry pass on the ensuing possession. Price finished with 13 points and six assists while Musemena contributed 11 and Kenan Sarvan drained three triples.

Taylor tallied 19 points to pace SAU Tech. Adrian Curry connected multiple times from beyond NBA range to finish with 13 points while K.J. Stewart and Donovan Vickers scored 10 each.

Mineral Area worked its way inside to turn three straight conventional 3-point plays by Lamontay Daughtery, Musemena and Thompson into a 9-0 run and 24-17 lead.

The Rockets fired relentlessly from the perimeter, and soon established leads of 44-34 on a four-point play by Montevious Dismuke and 48-37 on a powerful Stewart putback.

Thompson picked up five quick points to make it 48-44 at the break, and Jones banked a gliding shot in the lane for a 64-63 MAC lead after SAU Tech had regained a 59-53 edge on back-to-back threes.

Terry Ford drove the length of the court for a layup through contact, and made the free throw to give the Cards a 72-67 cushion with 5:24 left.

Mineral Area played the first 10 minutes of the second half without a turnover, and will return to action Jan. 5 at home against SE Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.