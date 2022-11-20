MAC men prevail to begin long homestand

PARK HILLS – Superb defense helped the Mineral Area men’s basketball team establish a sizable early lead and roll past Illinois Central 75-48 on Saturday.

Za-Ontay Boothman scored a game-high 17 points with four assists, and Dior Conners tallied 14 points with four assists while connecting four times from long range.

Mineral Area (7-2) forced 19 turnovers, and yielded only two made field goals to the visiting Cougars during the first 9 ½ minutes to build a safe 23-4 advantage.

Boothman nailed back-to-back early 3-pointers within a balanced offensive attack by the Cardinals, and later drove past all five opposing players end to end for a left-handed layup that made it 57-30.

Connors also sank two straight triples from the right side at 51-26 when MAC executed the same passing pattern on consecutive possessions.

Amarion Wilson assisted on both plays with quick ball movement, and totaled eight for the game. MAC carried a 37-20 halftime edge despite a closing 7-0 run by Illinois Central (3-4).

Manu Musemena and Amarion Dickerson each netted 10 points to give the Cardinals four players in double digits. Devon Barshow finished with nine.

Ibrahim Drame picked up seven points and six rebounds, and caught a pass from Boothman down the lane for a booming slam that marked the largest lead of 71-40.

Courtland Soll and Keaundre Cooper each scored nine points for Illinois Central.

Mineral Area 68, ASU Mid-South 57

PARK HILLS –Mineral Area placed added emphasis on half-court defense while opening a weekend of back-to-back home games on Friday night.

The Cardinals steadily gained control during the first half while locking down the perimeter threat of Arkansas State Mid-South for a 68-57 victory.

Za-Ontay Boothman and Ibrahim Drame each scored 14 points, and Dylan Williams matched Devon Barshow with 11 as four Mineral Area (6-2) players achieved in double digits.

The Cardinals bounced back from a ragged performance at Lincoln Trail by draining their first four 3-point shots against the Division II Greyhounds.

ASU Mid-South (6-2) conversely failed to connect before halftime, going 0-of-11 from beyond the arc. Each team finished with 14 turnovers.

Mineral Area never trailed once Amerion Dickerson drove the length of the floor and converted a 3-point play on his third consecutive field goal at 7-4.

Williams struck twice from the perimeter, including a transition triple that followed a Dickerson block, and Boothman nailed a floater off a spin move to help create a 35-20 lead at the break.

Drame netted subsequent baskets as the Cardinals squeezed interior passes through tight lanes and restored a 47-30 cushion after Barshow sank a 3-pointer within a 9-0 run.

ASU Mid-South had briefly drawn within single digits an a 3-pointer by Jesse Washington and powerful putback by forward Braxtyn McCuien.

Boothman sparked the Cardinals again with two straight field goals, a spinning layup and nifty runner after catching an outlet pass from Lamontay Daughtery in stride.

The largest separation arrived at 64-41 with less than five minutes to play. The Greyhounds, who sank a solid 15-of-21 free throws, closed on a 16-4 run.

McCuien tallied a game-high 16 points in defeat. Jailen Anderson added 10 points, and made a sparking play while stumbling to shovel the ball toward T.J. Stewart for a slam.

Drame collected a game-high seven rebounds. The Cardinals ended up 16-of-26 from the stripe, and will continue their current nine-game homestand against Kankakee on Tuesday.