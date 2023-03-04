JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three dangerous guards combined for 47 points after not starting on Friday evening to help the Mineral Area men’s basketball team reach the Region 16 title game.

Za-Ontay Boothman scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and the Cardinals topped Three Rivers 78-69 to complete a season sweep of four total meetings.

Dylan Williams finished with 14 points, and Dior Conners added 13, including a crucial 3-pointer that stemmed a late rally by the Raiders.

Mineral Area (22-8) forced 18 turnovers while committing 12, and advanced to face top seed Moberly for the championship on Saturday at Lincoln University.

Three Rivers (14-17) nearly landed all five starters in double figures, led by center Hosana Kitenge with 17 points, and gave each of them more than 30 minutes of action.

The Cardinals created a 60-43 advantage midway through the second half, and Boothman restored a 66-53 margin with sideline steal and hanging reverse layup after sinking a corner 3-pointer.

Mo Niang cashed in a steal, and Kitenge backed his way in for a basket to spark the Raiders, who pulled to within 68-65 as a long 3-pointer by Niang capped a 12-2-run with 3:46 remaining.

Connors answered with a massive 3-pointer off a turning kickout pass from Amarion Wilson, and Boothman drained his fifth triple of the game before Williams bumped the lead to 76-67 with free throws.

Kitenge converted a 3-point play following an offensive rebound and feed by D.J. Prater to earlier keep Three Rivers within striking distance at 39-29.

Wilson answered with an entry pass to Drame for a field goal, then picked up a deflected ball straight away to swish as MAC hit 12 threes overall.

Boothman made it 54-38 on consecutive 3-point shots after Williams slashed to score in traffic. Drame produced 11 points the Cardinals.

The top scoring defense in NJCAA set the tone again. Mineral Area yielded only two baskets over the first 9 ½ minutes while jumping ahead 14-4

Drame tipped a diagonal pass that Conners stole before finding Williams ahead for an uncontested layup and 24-9 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Caleb Young answered from long range, and Kitenge netted his first field goal on a spin move while drawing contact. The Raiders trailed 31-22 at halftime.

Niang compiled 15 points with seven rebounds, and Young added 14 points with seven rebounds in defeat. Mario Fleming scored 10 points, and Lamont Jackson had nine for Three Rivers.

The Raiders made a solid 13-of-17 free throws, but missed two costly front-end chances down the stretch. MAC connected on 11-of-20 from the stripe.