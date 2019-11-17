PARK HILLS – After being noticeably outplayed through 18 minutes on Saturday night, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team adopted a more proactive approach.
Sophomore transfer Kevin Legardy highlighted an astonishing and immediate turnaround as the Cardinals baffled visiting Highland into repeated mistakes through extended defensive pressure.
An original 14-point deficit became a 14-point lead amid a shocking 31-3 scoring blitz, and Mineral Area rode a leaner eight-man rotation to prevail 73-55 and remain unbeaten.
Legardy scored 21 of his game-high 23 points during the second half, but was equally impactful on the opposite end by pestering opposing guards for eight steals.
Angelo Stuart connected four times from long range and added 14 points for the Cardinals (7-0), who hover just outside of the top 25 in the latest NJCAA rankings.
Alen Mustafic netted 12 points – all from 3-point range – and Nick Fleming added 11 to pace Highland (3-2), which was outscored 46-22 after intermission.
The Cougars delivered a stretch of scoreless defense that spanned nearly 5 ½ minutes, and conversely heated up from the perimeter to surge ahead early.
Mustafic struck twice during a string of four made 3-pointers by Highland, and Fleming drilled a forced baseline fadeaway to punctuate a 10-0 spurt for a 22-10 advantage.
Mineral Area misfired on eight consecutive shots against a sturdy 2-3 zone, and faced an even deeper hole when a driving finish down the lane by forward Vuk Stevanic made it 33-19.
The Cardinals rallied just before the break. Terrion Murdix zipped a pass across his body to Stuart for a corner triple, and Highland committed four turnovers in a row against an effective trap.
Murdix and Keyyaun Batchman scored off steals as the halftime margin was reduced to six, and MAC kept disrupting the Cougars out of the locker room.
Legardy put the Cardinals ahead to stay at 36-35 on a wing 3-pointer, and finished off a transition give-and-go two possessions later.
He added another uncontested layup after swiping an entry pass, and assisted on an open Stuart dagger to cap a 16-0 outburst that included seven live-ball takeaways in a span of 4:34.
The Cougars recovered briefly to draw within 52-43 on a direct inbounds pass to Adam Anhold near the basket, but were unable to pose a late threat.
Legardy splashed his third three off an outlet by Stuart, and two subsequent free throws by center Malevy Leons bumped the lead back to 62-47.
Mineral Area coaxed the Cougars into 24 turnovers while committing one-third of that total with eight, and knocked down 23-of-28 free throws.
Leons provided 13 points and Batchman tossed in 11 for the Cardinals. Murdix shined in an unselfish manner with eight assists and six steals, and Legardy corralled a team-high six rebounds.
MAC will host West Kentucky Tech on Tuesday before embarking on a pair of games in Chicago next weekend against Daley and Kennedy-King.
Mineral Area 86, Kennedy-King 55
PARK HILLS – Angelo Stuart scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Mineral Area routed Kennedy-King 86-55 while committing only 10 turnovers on Friday night.
Malevy Leons compiled 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and the Cardinals placed four players in double digits while collectively going 53 percent from the field.
Kevin Legardy and Kevin Stone added 13 points each, and Terrion Murdix provided six steals and seven assists. Mineral Area entered halftime leading 45-32 before pulling away.
Although Kennedy-King stayed within 27-25 after breaking pressure for a dunk, Mineral Area countered for three straight baskets in transition.
Keyyaun Batchman poked the ball away for an uncontested layup, and Stuart attack on another fast break before Murdix made a steal found Leons ahead for a slam.
Stuart drained consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner to establish a 56-37 advantage following a conventional 3-point play by Batchman.
Gabe O’Neal chipped in nine points with seven rebounds, and Batchman finished with eight assists plus nine points. The Cardinals were 12-of-19 from the line.
