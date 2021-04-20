Mineral Area achieves first NJCAA tourney win

“When we got down to that last possession, and we were up one… There’s a backdoor play that they run, and they ran it against Coffeyville, Cowley and again yesterday,” Strege said. “So we put it into practice yesterday, and were able to walk through it again today. Terry Ford saw it coming and even knew the call. He got a hand on it, and we got the loose ball and a layup.”

Hutchinson, which entered the contest shooting just 30 percent collectively from 3-point range, sank 9-of-13 on Tuesday to seriously threaten the unbeaten Cardinals.

Gabriel powered the Blue Dragons with a game-high 27 points on a sizzling 12-of-15 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Baker netted 19 points off the bench.

Mineral Area played its first game in 10 days since defeating Triton for an automatic NJCAA bid, and certainly looked the part of a championship contender during a brilliant start.

Jones and Murdix combined for four steals over the first 4 ½ minutes, and Leons drained 10 early points – including two 3-pointers – as the Cardinals made eight of their first 10 shots for an 18-5 lead.