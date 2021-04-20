Mineral Area achieves first NJCAA tourney win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Pushed to the wire for the first time this season, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team persevered and secured another piece of program history.
The top-seeded Cardinals delivered two enormous defensive stops in the final 20 seconds Tuesday, and topped No. 16 seed Hutchinson on its home floor 80-77 in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament.
Mineral Area produced 14 steals overall, none more timely than a deflection by reserve guard Terry Ford with his team clinging to a one-point lead.
Kevin Stone added an insurance transition layup off the resulting turnover, and the Cardinals survived a missed 3-point shot by Josh Baker that contacted the rim multiple times to advance.
Mineral Area (24-0) earned its first NJCAA victory in four appearances, and will face Cowley County (Kan.) in the quarterfinal round Thursday at noon. Cowley County defeated Trinity Valley (Texas) 134-107.
“It’s fun for our guys. They’re excited,” Mineral Area head coach Luke Strege said in an interview with KTJJ radio. “It’s a day I’ll always remember, and another win for the MAC Cardinals.”
“We’ve worked to put ourselves in the position nationally to be taken seriously now for a long time,” he added. “As recently as last year, that wasn’t the case. They looked at us at 29-1 and didn’t think we were good enough to play in this thing.”
Sophomore center Malevy Leons tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 38 minutes of action, and Mineral Area shot 55 percent from the field.
Terrion Murdix added 16 points, nine assists and six steals while Keonte Jones and Stone chipped in 11 points each to place four starters in double figures.
Hutchinson (19-7) was granted the final at-large berth into the 24-team bracket, and had more than enough energy to challenge the Cardinals after beating Kilgore College on Monday.
The Blue Dragons erased a 13-point deficit before reaching halftime, and generated an impressive 56-percent shooting effort against the best scoring defense in the country.
“They are so strong and so physical that, at times, we just kind of got overwhelmed a little bit. We tried to change defenses on them a little bit. That was the game plan to not make them comfortable,” Strege said. “They have kids who had not made shots all year just go bang, bang… but this is their gym. To come in here and win a game is huge for our program.”
Mineral Area won by at least nine points in each of its previous 23 games, and appeared to be creating significant breathing room on a couple of occasions during the second half.
Stone knocked down a 3-pointer off a steal by Murdix to help restore a 55-46 lead, but Hutchinson fired back with an 8-0 run, capped by a dunk and ensuing power move inside by forward Stephen Gabriel.
The Cardinals answered with a cutting slam by Leons on another Murdix feed, then received a lift from the bench to extend a 61-60 advantage with a 15-6 surge.
Ford drilled a mid-range jumper and Lamontay Daugherty finished a fast break on a pass from Manu Musemena. Jones attacked for a layup, and two more baskets by Leons made it 76-66.
But the Blue Dragons chipped away once again before a partisan home crowd. Baker connected from long range to get within 78-73, and Hutchison committed three quick fouls to approach the bonus.
Baker made two free throws following a missed MAC jumper, and the Cardinals lost possession in an immediate trap under their own basket.
Gabriel dunked off the Baker swipe with 60 seconds left, and Hutchinson withstood two Mineral Area shots – the first reviewed through video following a block – to have the ball trailing 78-77.
Ford recognized the offensive play that was about to unfold, however, and reacted in time to create a loose-ball scramble that saw Jones emerge with possession before Murdix found a streaking Stone.
“When we got down to that last possession, and we were up one… There’s a backdoor play that they run, and they ran it against Coffeyville, Cowley and again yesterday,” Strege said. “So we put it into practice yesterday, and were able to walk through it again today. Terry Ford saw it coming and even knew the call. He got a hand on it, and we got the loose ball and a layup.”
Hutchinson, which entered the contest shooting just 30 percent collectively from 3-point range, sank 9-of-13 on Tuesday to seriously threaten the unbeaten Cardinals.
Gabriel powered the Blue Dragons with a game-high 27 points on a sizzling 12-of-15 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Baker netted 19 points off the bench.
Mineral Area played its first game in 10 days since defeating Triton for an automatic NJCAA bid, and certainly looked the part of a championship contender during a brilliant start.
Jones and Murdix combined for four steals over the first 4 ½ minutes, and Leons drained 10 early points – including two 3-pointers – as the Cardinals made eight of their first 10 shots for an 18-5 lead.
“Malevy got us going, but defensively, we were ready. And that’s what happens when you have a week to prepare for a team that had to play the day before,” Strege said. “We knew their stuff. Our guys could walk and hold their hands with them to where they were supposed to go.”
Baker sparked an emphatic 22-8 response with a series of jumpers as Hutchinson dialed up the physical tone at both ends of the court to obtain its first advantage at 27-26.
J.P. Robinson provided two go-ahead baskets for the Cardinals amid a series of six lead changes. Mineral was further bolstered by consecutive triples from Ford and Stone for an eventual 40-35 halftime edge.
Hutchinson, boasting 50 tournament wins during its storied history, trailed throughout the second half despite twice drawing to within a single point.
Majok Kuath had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Dragons, who committed 18 turnovers compared to 11 by the Cardinals.
Daugherty made all three of his shot for MAC while equaling Jamir Price with six points.