Mineral Area sophomore Steve Wooten, pictured during an earlier game this season, tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in a victory on Tuesday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Seven players scored in double figures, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team threw down eight dunks while trouncing West Kentucky Tech 116-73 on Tuesday night.

Yahuza Rasas scored 20 points to pace the Cardinals, and finished his second 3-point plays in transition while being fouled on a slam to create a sizable 37-13 lead.

Steve Wooten provided 18 points with eight rebounds, and Jared Grubb netted 14 more off the bench. Mineral Area (6-1) connected on 14 shots from beyond the arc.

Onteral Woodson dunked uncontested as the trailer when David Kachelries guided a marvelous bounce pass through his legs while racing in from the left side at 44-17.

Wooten used a ball fake to score with force in the paint, and drew contact on a conventional 3-point play as the halftime margin reached 56-30.

Ellington High School graduate Marshon Morrissey played a stellar first half with 20 of his game-high 22 points, including quick drives to the rim plus a steal and slam for West Kentucky Tech (1-5).

But the Cardinals never trailed after pressuring the Stars into three backcourt turnovers during an initial 10-0 scoring run that included a baseline jumper and tip-in by center Gabe O’Neal.

Patrick Strzala drilled a couple of open 3-pointers, and Woodson sank another as a 16-5 opening run in the second half pushed the difference to 72-35.

Morrissey saw limited action after the intermission due to foul trouble, but Jevonta Daniel and Lamonte Bell pitched in 11 points each while attacking a relaxed MAC defense down the stretch.

Grubb swished three free throws following a shooting foul in the left corner to give Mineral Area a 100-66 separation, and Rasas added a 3-pointer and transition layup moments later.

Darreus Brown dished out six assists while matching Woodson with 11 points each. Kachelries compiled 10 points, seven assists and four steals.

O’Neal likewise notched 10 points while Strzala supplied nine and Anthony Wales contributed eight for the Cardinals, who will host Fort Scott on Friday and Roane State on Saturday.

