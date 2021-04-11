Mineral Area completes unbeaten run to Hutch

The Cardinals enjoyed a decisive edge along the boards, especially at the offensive end, and shook off five early turnovers by playing 19 minutes before committing their next one.

Morgan Taylor tallied 13 points with seven rebounds and center Deangelo Elisee played solid defense on Leons to help Triton establish an 18-12 lead.

The Cardinals intensified their half-court pressure on the ball, and forced a number of missed jumpers while pushing back with a 17-2 spurt.

“We were able to get some turnovers and long shots, and get out and run for layups,” Strege said. “Getting something in the half-court was hard against their zone.

“In the first half, we shot 14 threes, which is a lot for us. But I thought all 14 were outstanding. They were great shots that just didn’t go in.”

Mineral Area was supported by 24 bench points, including four massive 3-pointers after the starting five started off 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

J.P. Robinson connected twice in a row, and equaled Daughtery with eight points each. MAC entered halftime leading 33-30 despite shooting just 33 percent in the opening stanza.