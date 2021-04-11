Mineral Area completes unbeaten run to Hutch

RIVER GROVE, Ill. – The road to Hutch has been paved with good intentions and even better defense by the Mineral Area men’s basketball program.
A crew that was snubbed from the eventually canceled NJCAA Tournament last year despite 30 wins will not be sweating any decision by the selection committee this time.
The second-ranked Cardinals delivered another shutdown second half on Saturday night, and bolstered an already strong case to earn the No. 1 overall national seed.
Region 16 Player of the Year Malevy Leons emerged from a slow offensive start to compile 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 73-56 victory over No. 18 Triton.
Mineral Area (23-0) earned its fourth NJCAA appearance in school history and first since 2015, and will head to Hutchinson, Kan. next week as the last unbeaten squad standing.
Already boasting the best junior college scoring defense at 60 points per game, the Cardinals embarked on a pivotal 12-0 run while handcuffing the opposition for a five-minute stretch.
“It was the same story, right? Our defense carries us,” Mineral Area coach Luke Strege said. “If we can get to halftime, we’re a pretty darn good team, because Coach [Tim] Walsh will see some things and make adjustments, and offensively, it just takes me some time. Great job by our guys.”
Keonte Jones added 12 points with four thunderous dunks, Terrion Murdix finished with nine points and six assists, and Kevin Stone made a team-high five steals for Mineral Area.
Teonta McKeithen was tremendous off the bench before fouling out with a game-high 20 points for Triton (20-4), which sought its first NJCAA bid since establishing Division I status a few years ago.
The Trojans could not overcome 16 turnovers plus a meager 2-of-10 performance from the line on their home court. They were outscored 40-26 after intermission.
Jamir Price answered a 3-pointer by Raymond Grant, and Jones leaped high on a baseline cut to throw down his second alley-oop lob from Murdix.
Leons finally connected from the perimeter to make it 46-33, then made a reverse layup off a spinning interior feed by Lamontay Daugherty at 53-35 following a Stone steal and traveling violation against Triton.
McKeithen brought the Trojans closer at 55-43 with nine minutes remaining on a mid-range floater and step-back three. Murdix countered with a pull-up jumper and set up another Jones dunk.
Leons provided the clinching dagger on a putback through contact for a 68-52 advantage with 3:50 to play. Murdix created the largest lead of the night with a give-and-go layup moments later.
The Cardinals enjoyed a decisive edge along the boards, especially at the offensive end, and shook off five early turnovers by playing 19 minutes before committing their next one.
Morgan Taylor tallied 13 points with seven rebounds and center Deangelo Elisee played solid defense on Leons to help Triton establish an 18-12 lead.
The Cardinals intensified their half-court pressure on the ball, and forced a number of missed jumpers while pushing back with a 17-2 spurt.
“We were able to get some turnovers and long shots, and get out and run for layups,” Strege said. “Getting something in the half-court was hard against their zone.
“In the first half, we shot 14 threes, which is a lot for us. But I thought all 14 were outstanding. They were great shots that just didn’t go in.”
Mineral Area was supported by 24 bench points, including four massive 3-pointers after the starting five started off 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
J.P. Robinson connected twice in a row, and equaled Daughtery with eight points each. MAC entered halftime leading 33-30 despite shooting just 33 percent in the opening stanza.
Terry Ford, who arrived at Mineral Area in December after having his scholarship offer rescinded by Triton, burned the Trojans with a pair of satisfying triples.
Mineral Area maintained its season-long streak of double-digit wins at a venue where each school was permitted to bring no more than 25 fans due to ongoing COVID restrictions.
Murdix put the Cardinals ahead 29-20 from long range. Triton responded with two baskets by Taylor, and a 3-pointer by Tre Wainwright punctuated a 10-4 run heading into the break.
MAC converted 11-of-18 free throws, finished with just 10 turnovers, and won its third consecutive district playoff in the state of Illinois after topping Malcolm X in 2013 and Kankakee in 2015.
The Cardinals notched their third road triumph this season over a ranked opponent, parlaying a marquee win over then-No. 1 John A. Logan in late January and a subsequent triumph at Moberly.
“We were going to get in the national tournament one way or another, even if we lost this game. But I’m excited that they get to go in undefeated and get attention for that,” Strege said. “Now it’s a whole different ballgame. It becomes a tournament where you play and don’t really have prep time.”