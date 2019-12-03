{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Basketball

Mineral Area forward Tristian Mullins (15) shoots a 3-pointer during first half action against Fort Scott on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team shot a blistering 57 percent from the field, and extended its unbeaten record to 13-0 on Monday night.

Angelo Stuart scored 17 points, reserve guard Kevin Stone provided 16 more, and the Cardinals rolled past SE Illinois 97-54 in a rematch from three weeks ago.

Mineral Area moved up to No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings earlier in the day, and watched its defense establish another sizable lead in the first half.

Keyyaun Batchman compiled 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals, who entered the intermission holding a 47-20 advantage.

Gabe O’Neal contributed 13 points plus six rebounds, and Terrion Murdix totaled 11 points, six assists and four steals as six MAC players reached double digits.

Tristian Mullins chipped in 10 points, and equaled Kevin Legardy with five assists each. The Cardinals were a solid 24-of-32 from the line.

Mineral Area will face the Quincy junior varsity on the road Thursday night before meeting Lewis & Clark at the St. Louis Shootout on Sunday.

