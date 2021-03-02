Mineral Area earns crucial victory at Moberly

Leons converted a lob into a 3-point play at 70-62, and applied a 19-foot dagger for a 74-64 advantage as the shot clock expired with 2:28 remaining.

The Cardinals induced four charging fouls, and never relinquished their 40-37 lead at intermission after sinking timely shots early in the second half.

Kevin Stone matched 3-pointers with Parker, and Terry Ford dished to Jones for a layup before drilling his own triple after Moberly had trimmed the margin to 46-44.

Ford finished with 10 points, and Robinson added nine off the MAC bench. Murdix totaled a team-high seven assists plus three steals.

Parker paced four Greyhounds in double figures with 17 points. Moore tallied 14 while Aaron Burt had 12 and Makalani Kafele tossed in 11.

Dezi Jones made a game-high six steals, but earned all nine of his points from the line on 11 attempts while going 0-of-7 from the field. Moberly shot 5-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Kafale sank a turnaround in the lane at 16-12, and Parker spotted the home team its largest separation at 26-21 by finishing a 3-on-1 fast break through contact.