Mineral Area earns crucial victory at Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. – Mineral Area stood its ground between Moberly and the basket on Monday night, and tightened an early grip on first place in the men’s Region 16 standings.
Keonte Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, sank 7-of-8 free throws and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as the Cardinals emerged with a 78-69 victory.
Malevy Leons also had 21 points, including three first-half dunks on passes from Terrion Murdix, and Mineral Area (12-0, 4-0) finished a solid 21-of-27 from the line.
The Cardinals, who reached No. 4 in the NJCAA rankings hours earlier, earned a second magnified road victory for their season resume after dropping former No. 1 John A. Logan last month.
Mineral Area stayed calm after Moberly (10-4, 3-2) pulled to within 61-59 on the fourth 3-pointer of the night from Tyren Moore with about 7 ½ minutes remaining.
Jones blocked a potential tying jumper and ran the floor to draw contact in a sequence that triggered a pivotal 11-3 run down the stretch.
He tipped a subsequent 3-point shot, and was impeded on a flagrant foul by Sincere Parker at the other end. Jones cashed in from the stripe, then scored a layup off the ensuing inbounds play.
Leons converted a lob into a 3-point play at 70-62, and applied a 19-foot dagger for a 74-64 advantage as the shot clock expired with 2:28 remaining.
The Cardinals induced four charging fouls, and never relinquished their 40-37 lead at intermission after sinking timely shots early in the second half.
Kevin Stone matched 3-pointers with Parker, and Terry Ford dished to Jones for a layup before drilling his own triple after Moberly had trimmed the margin to 46-44.
Ford finished with 10 points, and Robinson added nine off the MAC bench. Murdix totaled a team-high seven assists plus three steals.
Parker paced four Greyhounds in double figures with 17 points. Moore tallied 14 while Aaron Burt had 12 and Makalani Kafele tossed in 11.
Dezi Jones made a game-high six steals, but earned all nine of his points from the line on 11 attempts while going 0-of-7 from the field. Moberly shot 5-of-19 from beyond the arc.
Kafale sank a turnaround in the lane at 16-12, and Parker spotted the home team its largest separation at 26-21 by finishing a 3-on-1 fast break through contact.
Mineral Area pulled even on a 3-point play by Jamir Price, and assumed the lead to stay on a spinning layup by Robinson at 34-32 after Moberly coach Pat Smith was assessed a technical foul.