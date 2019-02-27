Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men's basketball team generated a 14-0 spurt in the first half to forge ahead and extend its season on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals commanded the Region 16 tournament first-round game from inside the perimeter, and eliminated State Fair 91-81 as the teams clashed for the second time in four days at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

David Kachelries scored 26 points to pace the Cardinals (23-8) while Yahuza Rasas tallied 25. Patrick Strzala compiled 23 points in the victory, and was 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

State Fair sophomore DeWayne Charles protested an early foul call, and also drew a technical foul. Strzala was sent to the line and hit both, extending the Mineral Area lead to 15-6.

Damaria Franklin scored back-to-back layups to counter the Cardinals' spurt and lower the deficit to nine points.

Strzala dropped in two 3-pointers and another jumperl from the top of the key to create a 27-12 margin with 5:57 remaining in the half.

After Kachelries and Caleb Coleman traded layups, Strzala struck again from beyond the arc to make it 35-19.

Strzala, Kachelries and Rasas all reached double figures before halftime, and a strong rebounding effort contributed to a 45-26 spread at the break.

Kachelries and Rasas found more opportunities through the second half, while the Roadrunners tightened their pressure on Strzala.

Rasas hit six field goals in the second half, all from down low, while Kachelries sank two successful 3-pointers and three other field goals.

The Cardinals opened the second stanza with an 8-0 run, but were answered by freshman Malcolm Townsel, who knocked down a 3-pointer and layup.

Post player L.J. Bryan highlighted a State Fair 12-2 run with a pair of layups and two free throws to narrow the margin to 57-44. But Kachelries answered with a 3-pointer from the left side.

Steve Wooten made a layup, free throw and spinning dunk on consecutive possessions before back-to-back layups from Kachelries restored a healthy 69-46 advantage for Mineral Area.

State Fair (12-16) applied tougher defense against Kachelries, but he was unaffected while draining a 3-pointer over two men at 80-59.

The Roadrunners mounted a final charge with an 11-2 run, and received two baskets from Mike Stone to draw within 84-74 before falling short.

Franklin dropped in a game-high 14 points for State Fair. Bryan and Townsel added 12 each while Josh Humphries tallied all 10 of his in the second half.

Mineral Area advanced to face top-seeded Moberly in the semifinal round on Thursday at Lincoln University.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jared Pettus is a sports reporter for the Daily Journal He can be reached at jpettus@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments