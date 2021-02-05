Mineral Area keeps rolling behind defense

Robinson seized his opportunity to shine over extended minutes in place of sophomore guard Terrion Murdix, who was on the bench but did not play for an undisclosed reason.

Donovan Vickers scored 17 points to pace SAU Tech (2-2), which struggled to protect possessions and develop open looks while trying to drive during an especially physical first half.

Rockets coach Marty Levinson appealed to officials for more contact to be whistled following the halftime buzzer, and foul totals accumulated more quickly in the second stanza.

Christian Tyler and Ronnie Stapp were assessed technical fouls, the first in reaction to Robinson finishing a fancy runner off the glass after coaxing another SAU Tech miscue and timeout.

Mineral Area opened the second half by burying three consecutive 3-point shots, two in a row from Robinson and another by Price. Two free throws by Leons made it 63-27.

Ford and Stone added driving layups through contact to establish a maximum separation of 85-44 after Leons sank a 3-pointer.

Allen Taylor tallied 11 points for SAU Tech, which closed the game on a 16-4 run once the MAC starters were relieved.