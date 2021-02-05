Mineral Area keeps rolling behind defense

PARK HILLS – There was no emotional letdown for the Mineral Area men’s basketball team during its first action since posting a signature road victory at No. 1 John A. Logan last weekend.
The 11th-ranked Cardinals swarmed NJCAA Division II opponent Southern Arkansas Tech repeatedly along the perimeter, and forced 16 first-half turnovers on Friday night.
J.P. Robinson blended nicely into the starting five with a game-high 23 points plus five assists and five steals to highlight a comfortable 92-60 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Malevy Leons posted his fourth double-double in six games with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jamir Price matched Keonte Jones with 13 points each.
Mineral Area (6-0) raced ahead for a dominant 43-20 halftime lead after delivering separate 15-0 and 10-0 scoring runs triggered by half-court defensive pressure.
Price and Robinson knocked down consecutive early 3-pointers while Kevin Stone and Jones converted clean steals into fast-break dunks for an early 14-5 lead.
Reserve guard Terry Ford drained another triple while chipping in nine points, and his quick outlet passes sprang Robinson past the Rockets’ defense for two more layups.
Leons finished off an interior feed from Price for a 31-10 separation, and the Cardinals were never in danger while sinking 20-of-27 free throws.
Robinson seized his opportunity to shine over extended minutes in place of sophomore guard Terrion Murdix, who was on the bench but did not play for an undisclosed reason.
Donovan Vickers scored 17 points to pace SAU Tech (2-2), which struggled to protect possessions and develop open looks while trying to drive during an especially physical first half.
Rockets coach Marty Levinson appealed to officials for more contact to be whistled following the halftime buzzer, and foul totals accumulated more quickly in the second stanza.
Christian Tyler and Ronnie Stapp were assessed technical fouls, the first in reaction to Robinson finishing a fancy runner off the glass after coaxing another SAU Tech miscue and timeout.
Mineral Area opened the second half by burying three consecutive 3-point shots, two in a row from Robinson and another by Price. Two free throws by Leons made it 63-27.
Ford and Stone added driving layups through contact to establish a maximum separation of 85-44 after Leons sank a 3-pointer.
Allen Taylor tallied 11 points for SAU Tech, which closed the game on a 16-4 run once the MAC starters were relieved.
Fredericktown graduate Seth Laut made two free throws following a late offensive rebound. Stone netted eight points in the victory.