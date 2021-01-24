Mineral Area men coast to second win

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Malevy Leons outsized the opposition for 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and the Mineral Area men blasted the Missouri Baptist junior varsity 125-65 on Friday night.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Cardinals (2-0), who shot a roasting 66 percent from the field and collectively made 23-of-27 free throws.

Keonte Jones dropped in 19 points and Lemontay Daughtery added 18 more as Mineral Area soared into halftime with a 62-23 advantage.

Terry Ford knocked down both of his 3-point attempts while scoring 12. Jamir Price, Kevin Stone and J.P. Robinson had 11 points each, and Manu Musemena dished out a team-high six assists.

Mineral Area will face North Central in the home opener on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

