 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mineral Area men coast to second win
0 comments

Mineral Area men coast to second win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC men

Mineral Area forward Malevy Leons shoots during the Region 16 championship game against Moberly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Malevy Leons outsized the opposition for 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and the Mineral Area men blasted the Missouri Baptist junior varsity 125-65 on Friday night.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Cardinals (2-0), who shot a roasting 66 percent from the field and collectively made 23-of-27 free throws.

Keonte Jones dropped in 19 points and Lemontay Daughtery added 18 more as Mineral Area soared into halftime with a 62-23 advantage.

Terry Ford knocked down both of his 3-point attempts while scoring 12. Jamir Price, Kevin Stone and J.P. Robinson had 11 points each, and Manu Musemena dished out a team-high six assists.

Mineral Area will face North Central in the home opener on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News