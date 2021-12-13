Mineral Area men continue win streak

QUINCY, Ill. – Keonte Jones made massive contributions as both a scorer and defender Saturday as the Mineral Area men’s basketball team pushed its current win streak to nine games.

The sophomore guard compiled 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals while sinking 10-of-11 free throws to lead the Cardinals past Bryant & Stratton 69-56.

Terry Ford added 11 points and Jamir Price chipped in nine for Mineral Area (11-3), which established a 36-24 halftime lead and finished off the neutral-court victory.

Brett Thompson made a team-high six assists, and the Cardinals limited their opponents to 38 percent shooting for the contest.

Malik Tidwell netted 17 points and Malike Abdul-Walid had 15 points and six rebounds in defeat. Bryant & Stratton, based in Wisconsin, made only 8-of-17 free throws.

Mineral Area will travel to Hot Springs, Ark. this weekend for two games before entering the holiday break.

Mineral Area 67, Marshalltown 55

QUINCY, Ill. – Mineral Area shot below 40 percent from the field, but converted a solid 17-of-22 from the line on Friday to handle Marshalltown (Iowa) 67-55.

Terry Ford totaled 14 points with five assists, and Keonte Jones began his impressive weekend with 14 points and five steals for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area committed only 11 turnovers, and finished with four starters in double figures as Jamir Price and Kenan Sarvan dropped in 11 points apiece.

The Cardinals increased a modest 32-30 halftime lead for their eighth straight victory. Price and Jones each knocked down 6-of-7 from the line.

