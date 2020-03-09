Mineral Area men denied NJCAA at-large selection

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area compiled 30 victories for the first time in men’s basketball program history, and twice ascended to No. 3 in the national rankings this winter.
Those achievements were not enough to merit a postseason reward for the Cardinals, whose nine-day wait to learn their postseason fate ended with a frustrating snub.
Despite being tied with two other schools for most wins in the country, Mineral Area was excluded from the list of eight at-large selections to the NJCAA Division I Tournament.
The selection committee delivered a clear message when releasing its 24-team field and seeded bracket on Monday afternoon. Quality over quantity.
It also followed the trend of looking favorably upon teams from three particular states, awarding two at-large bids each to schools from Florida, Kansas and Texas, including 22-9 South Plains.
Pearl River (28-0), the lone remaining unbeaten team in the nation from Region 23 in Mississippi, landed the No. 1 overall seed. Hutchinson, Kan. remains the host city for the event.
Mineral Area rolled through the first 2 ½ months of the season on a 19-game win streak, and suffered its only two losses against Moberly, which landed the No. 16 seed as an automatic qualifier.
But the Cardinals left a sour final impression on Feb. 29 in the Region 16 title game, getting blitzed 91-65 by the rival Greyhounds after splitting the previous two meetings.
You have free articles remaining.
No team from Region 16 – comprised exclusively of schools from Missouri – has been awarded an at-large berth since the expansion of the field from 16 teams to 24 in the 2012-13 season.
A Mineral Area squad that thrived with four freshman starters and persevered through a damaging knee injury to its point guard Terrion Murdix in early February, hoped to snap that drought.
“The committee really places an emphasis on the number of J.V. and prep games. We try to discourage that,” said Dean Myrick, selection committee chairman and Commissioner of the Alabama Community College Conference. “We place a lot of emphasis on [Division I] wins.
“A lot of that is obviously due to geography, but we were able to judge each schedule and what [teams] tried to accomplish throughout the year.”
A soft schedule cost the Cardinals. With only five men’s teams included in Division I Region 16, location and travel costs factor to some degree into finding high-caliber opponents.
A natural option would be Region 24, which encompasses central and southern Illinois plus Vincennes in western Indiana, but those 11 schools face one another twice and have minimal open dates.
Mineral Area scheduled 12 of its 28 regular-season games against non-Division I competition, including seven matchups with overmatched junior varsity and prep programs.
In contrast, the MAC women played 25 games against Division I teams with no junior varsity or prep schools. They also faced Division II No. 4 Kirkwood (Iowa).
The Lady Cardinals share a region with five other teams, all of which agreed to meet three times each season to avoid similar issues.
The other current 30-win men’s programs, Indian Hills and Western Wyoming, are seeded second and 13th, respectively. Both earned automatic inclusion as district champions.