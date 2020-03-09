Mineral Area men denied NJCAA at-large selection

But the Cardinals left a sour final impression on Feb. 29 in the Region 16 title game, getting blitzed 91-65 by the rival Greyhounds after splitting the previous two meetings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No team from Region 16 – comprised exclusively of schools from Missouri – has been awarded an at-large berth since the expansion of the field from 16 teams to 24 in the 2012-13 season.

A Mineral Area squad that thrived with four freshman starters and persevered through a damaging knee injury to its point guard Terrion Murdix in early February, hoped to snap that drought.

“The committee really places an emphasis on the number of J.V. and prep games. We try to discourage that,” said Dean Myrick, selection committee chairman and Commissioner of the Alabama Community College Conference. “We place a lot of emphasis on [Division I] wins.

“A lot of that is obviously due to geography, but we were able to judge each schedule and what [teams] tried to accomplish throughout the year.”

A soft schedule cost the Cardinals. With only five men’s teams included in Division I Region 16, location and travel costs factor to some degree into finding high-caliber opponents.