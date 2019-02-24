Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS – State Fair suddenly sent a second defender toward Mineral Area guard David Kachelries with the intent of creating a perimeter turnover in the closing seconds.

That gamble left Patrick Strzala surprisingly open in the adjacent corner, and the sophomore continued his recent trend of clutch shooting with a crushing dagger on Saturday night.

Yahuza Rasas matched Strzala with 22 points apiece, and both men sank five 3-pointers as the depleted but resilient Cardinals gutted out an 80-74 victory for Homecoming.

Steve Wooten provided 16 points with 10 rebounds, and Kachelries added 12 points with eight assists as the starting five logged heavy minutes in the regular-season finale.

The outcome guaranteed home-court advantage at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when Mineral Area (22-8, 3-5) again faces State Fair (12-15, 2-6) in a Region 16 tournament playoff game.

Dru Smith drilled consecutive 3-pointers, and Alonde LeGrand added a transition layup off a defensive rebound to propel the Roadrunners ahead 67-64 with less than five minutes to play.

Strzala stepped forward with 12 big points over the remainder of the game, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer after Wooten alertly called timeout in a loose-ball scramble from the floor.

State Fair coaches later argued a charging foul that favored Strzala, whose next triple made the margin 73-69 after Caleb Coleman reeled in a long outlet pass for a streaking layup.

MAC center Gabe O’Neal calmly matched two Coleman free throws with 59 seconds left after a collision briefly left him clutching his left knee.

Smith answered by hitting a huge three with Rasas tightly guarding for a 75-74 separation, but Strazla struck again for the clincher as Kachelries avoided danger with a quick assist.

The Cardinals, who made 12-of-15 free throws, were again limited to seven available bodies as reserve guard Anthony Wales missed his second straight game due to illness.

But they avoided the pitfalls of foul trouble or a slow start, and developed an early 14-6 lead. Wooten drained a 3-pointer from the right wing after slashing to the rim moments earlier.

Coleman poured in a game-high 23 points, and highlighted an 11-2 spurt with a dunk after Mineral Area missed three shots on an empty possession midway through the first half.

The 17-16 State Fair lead was fleeting. Rasas retaliated with an open triple, then notched a conventional 3-point play that Kacherlies facilitated.

O’Neal tucked a layup around the opposite side of the rim off a spinning feed by Strzala, and Kachelries executed a trailing putback off a Rasas steal and miss to create a 35-24 Mineral Area cushion.

After Coleman connected from 18 feet to bring the Roadrunners within 39-35 at the break, both Strzala and Rasas restored a 47-36 differential from beyond the arc.

Strzala delivered arguably his best of five assists on target for Wooten, who gathered the long pass on the run and steadied his balance on an abrupt stop for a 59-50 lead.

Rasas knocked down another big shot from the perimeter after Coleman cut the State Fair deficit to 61-59 off a smooth steal in traffic by LeGrand.

Smith had 17 points and DeWayne Charles finished with 12 for the Roadrunners. L.J. Byran and Damaria Franklin tossed in nine points each.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments