Mineral Area men escape challenge from STLCC

PARK HILLS – The ability to draw fouls and convert from the line rescued a Mineral Area offense that stumbled to the finish line on Saturday night.

The Cardinals sank 20-of-28 free throws, including 7-of-7 by guard Za-Ontay Boothman, and dodged the upset bid of NJCAA Division II program St. Louis 63-59.

Boothman finished with 14 points off the bench, and three hustling plays by forward Amarion Dickerson in the closing minutes helped Mineral Area (17-3) notch its third win of the week.

Dylan Williams, the team’s leading scorer since the second semester began, did not play due to illness, and the Cardinals struggled to establish an offensive flow.

They were just inches away from blowing a 10-point, second-half advantage against the Archers when Anias Futrell rattled out a potential tying 17-footer with 13 seconds left.

Dickerson, who drew a key charging foul moments earlier, chased down the long rebound in the corner before Boothman iced the outcome at the stripe.

Ibrahim Drame netted 13 points, and Amarion Wilson returned to the starting five for increased minutes with 12 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Futrell achieved a game-high 16 points, and Demarco Buchanan added 13 for St. Louis (12-5). Forward Jemeal Goines posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Boothman hit a runner, and Wilson worked his way through traffic for a tough layup before his outlet pass sprang Dior Conners for free throws and a 53-43 advantage.

But a stretch of three empty possessions with three forwards situated along the perimeter slowed the momentum, and the Archers steadily capitalized.

Futrell nailed a 3-pointer and converted a conventional 3-point play on a move across the lane to make the margin 59-56 with 3:05 remaining.

Dickerson countered with an aggressive slam off broken full-court pressure, but St. Louis drew even closer at 61-59 as a wide-open Buchanan buried his third triple of the game.

Both teams looked to attack inside by different methods in the early minutes, and St. Louis jumped in front 13-6 after Goines hit a reverse layup and Futrell drained a pull-up jumper.

Mineral Area answered with a 9-0 run that started with a slashing layup by Wilson. Dickerson handed his team a 15-13 lead on a baseline drive after Boothman splashed in a tying 3-pointer.

The Archers settled down with a timeout, and pushed back to an eventual 24-17 lead when inbounds plays created jumpers by James Ross and Futrell.

Drame swung the action to the Cardinals’ favor with a 3-pointer and assist on a Martice Mitchell dunk. Devon Barshow hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer, and MAC carried a 32-31 edge into halftime.

Mineral Area will host MSU-West Plains to resume the Region 16 schedule on Wednesday.

Devin Davis chipped in nine points for St. Louis.