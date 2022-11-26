Mineral Area men escape with OT win

PARK HILLS – Za-Ontay Boothman scored 11 of his game-high 14 points during the second half, and the Mineral Area men’s basketball team edged Walters State 65-59 in overtime on Friday night.

Manu Musemena sank a key 3-pointer, and matched Dior Conners with 10 points each as the Cardinals overcame a ragged performance with 20 turnovers.

Mineral Area (9-2) again relied on a defense that limited the visiting Senators to 30 percent shooting overall, including just 2-of-19 from 3-point range.

Walters State (4-5) missed its first five shots in overtime, and was on the precipice of trailing by three possessions in the final minute.

But Cardinals forward Ibrahim Drame was issued a technical foul for hanging on the rim after missing an uncontested dunk, and Elijah Davis made the two ensuing free throws.

Amarion Dickerson responded for MAC by drawing an offensive foul, the fifth against Davis, to protect a 60-57 advantage with 44.8 seconds to play.

Devin Williams and Connors put the contest out of reach with free throws after a floater in the lane by Jay Hickman cut the difference to 61-59.

Drame finished with nine points, including a go-ahead layup at 42-40, and Williams chipped in eight. The Cardinals built their largest lead of 18-12 on a steal and basket by Musemena.

Connors connected on a corner 3-pointer to give Mineral Area a 53-51 edge, but two free throws by Riley Cooper brought the visitors even.

Walters State forced two ensuing turnovers, and had the chance to potentially squeeze a 2-1 edge in possessions out of the final 49 seconds of regulations.

But a patient offensive set instead fizzled with a traveling violation, and Boothman missed everything on a baseline 16-footer as time expired.

Michael Houge compiled 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and the Senators converted a solid 23-of-29 free throws in defeat.

Davis had 10 points, six assists and five steals while going 8-of-8 from the line, and Cooper posted nine points with seven rebounds in defeat.

Williams beat the first-half buzzer with a triple from the left wing for a 21-19 Mineral Area lead.

Cooper sparked a 6-0 spurt by his squad with a physical putback out of the break, and a long 3-pointer by Daveonne Warfield made it 30-23.