Mineral Area men establish 10-0 start

The Cardinals maintained a 34-26 lead despite suddenly limping into the break, but reverted to attacking off the dribble with success while also creating numerous turnovers.

Ford used a cross-over move to convert a 3-point play, and Daughtery added a midcourt steal and layup after Leons got the roll on a triple from straight away for a quick 8-0 push.

Mineral Area held Madge scoreless after intermission, and continued to extend the margin following an explosive baseline slam by Leons and wing 3-pointer from Ford at 51-34.

J.P. Robinson made a clean swipe and uncontested layup to answer a tremendous finish in traffic by opposing guard Mahamadou Nimaga and preserve momentum.

The Cardinals played 13 minutes of the second half before committing a turnover, and achieved their maximum advantage at 67-44 on a Ford 3-pointer.

Terrion Murdix joined the highlight reel on the previous MAC possession, dribbling behind his back to split a potential trap before firing a spectacular windmill pass ahead to Leons for a transition dunk.