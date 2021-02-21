Mineral Area men establish 10-0 start

SEDALIA, Mo. – By the time State Fair could impose a desired slower tempo Saturday night, the Mineral Area men’s basketball team had already bolted out to a substantial lead.
Reserve guard Terry Ford supplied a critical boost with his season-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and the sixth-ranked Cardinals grabbed a 69-54 road triumph.
Malevy Leons compiled game highs with 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to register his eighth double-double in 10 games the winter.
Kevin Stone finished with 12 points and three steals for Mineral Area (10-0, 2-0) which shot 44 percent from the field and 14-of-21 from the line to prevail.
Keonte Jones generated a steal and dunk, and Stone contributed a 3-pointer and slashing left-handed finish among three baskets in an opening 15-2 run.
Leons converted layups off an outlet assist from forward Lamontay Daughtery and driving dish by Ford to help the separation reach 27-9 through 12 minutes of action.
State Fair (5-3, 0-1) capped the first half with a solid 15-5 response on the shoulders of freshman guard Jamar Madge, who tallied 15 points with three connections from beyond the arc.
The Cardinals maintained a 34-26 lead despite suddenly limping into the break, but reverted to attacking off the dribble with success while also creating numerous turnovers.
Ford used a cross-over move to convert a 3-point play, and Daughtery added a midcourt steal and layup after Leons got the roll on a triple from straight away for a quick 8-0 push.
Mineral Area held Madge scoreless after intermission, and continued to extend the margin following an explosive baseline slam by Leons and wing 3-pointer from Ford at 51-34.
J.P. Robinson made a clean swipe and uncontested layup to answer a tremendous finish in traffic by opposing guard Mahamadou Nimaga and preserve momentum.
The Cardinals played 13 minutes of the second half before committing a turnover, and achieved their maximum advantage at 67-44 on a Ford 3-pointer.
Terrion Murdix joined the highlight reel on the previous MAC possession, dribbling behind his back to split a potential trap before firing a spectacular windmill pass ahead to Leons for a transition dunk.
Jamir Price had seven points for the Cardinals, who will welcome rival Three Rivers for a showdown on Wednesday.