CHICAGO – Stifling defense helped the Mineral Area men’s basketball team dominate the first half and sweep its Chicago road trip on Saturday afternoon.
Keyyaun Batchman netted 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and grabbed seven rebounds in an 86-56 win as the Cardinals topped Kennedy-King for the second time in eight days.
Mineral Area (10-0), which surged ahead 46-20 at intermission, continued a superb shooting week at 55 percent for the game while also sinking 24-of-28 free throws.
Angelo Stuart added 19 points as five players achieved double digits. The Cardinals forced 25 turnovers and limited Kennedy-King (5-4) to just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc.
The Statesmen notched a signature victory in overtime last weekend against Three Rivers in Park Hills, but struggled in a lopsided rematch at home with the 15th-ranked Cardinals.
Terrion Murdix equaled Tristian Mullins with 12 points each, and chipped in five assists for MAC. Malevy Leons had 10 points, and Kevin Legardy contributed team highs with six steals and six assists.
Mineral Area will return to action in a weekend set against Kansas opponents Fort Scott on Friday and Kansas City on Saturday.
Lattrell Williams paced Kennedy-King with 25 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Anderson provided eight points with six assists.
Mineral Area 113, Daley College 70
CHICAGO – Kevin Legardy provided a stout double-double off the bench, and the Mineral Area men shot a sizzling 65 percent from the field on Friday night to crush Daley College 113-70.
The Cardinals posted an enormous 56-24 advantage in total rebounds, and soared to a 62-33 halftime lead by frequently attacking the rim.
Legardy finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds – both team highs – and chipped in five assists as MAC stayed unbeaten.
Angelo Stuart compiled 21 points plus five assists on 9-of-12 overall, and center Gabe O’Neal maximized 19 minutes of court time by sinking 10-of-11 shots for 20 points.
Terrion Murdix paced the Cardinals with a season-high 12 assists and five steals along with eight points. Tristian Mullins dished out seven assists.
Kevin Stone notched 16 points and Keyyaun Batchman had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists as Mineral Area placed five in double digits.
Malevy Leons pitched in nine points and corralled seven rebounds in the win.
Amiri Young remained on the floor throughout the duration, and netted a game-high 30 points for Daley, which drained 11 3-pointers collectively.
Journey Fleming ended with 20 points.
