PARK HILLS – Tristian Mullins often turned down reasonable shots during the first half so his teammates could benefit from even better ones.
But at least two possessions on Saturday night were designed to reward the reserve forward while the Mineral Area men’s basketball team achieved a statistical rarity.
The seventh-ranked Cardinals capped a perfect first semester with a 130-49 rout of the Missouri Baptist junior varsity as all nine players in uniform reached double digits.
Mineral Area shot a scalding 72 percent on a steady diet of driving layups against the depleted Spartans, who dressed only six participants. At least five others were unavailable due to injury or illness.
Keyyaun Batchman scored a game-high 19 points, and Angelo Stuart netted 18 more for the Cardinals (16-0), who soared to a 73-21 halftime advantage.
Mullins compiled 17 points with a season-high 12 assists, and was the lone remaining member of his squad in single digits when a media timeout arrived with 6:11 left.
He made a pair of free throws after drawing a foul, then rattled in a 12-foot leaner on the very next Mineral Area possession to create a 118-37 margin.
Kevin Stone likewise had 17 points off the bench while shooting a perfect 8-of-8, and threw down the last of a few uncontested dunks during the action.
Malevy Leons finished with 15 points and Kevin Legardy pitched in 14 for Mineral Area. Terrion Murdix, Gabe O’Neal and Jake McKinley rounded out the balance with 10 points each.
The Cardinals were 47-of-56 on 2-point attempts, and committed just two turnovers while amassing 37 assists. They currently stand ninth nationally in field-goal percentage.
Stuart scored two straight transition baskets on outlet passes from Murdix and Mullins to help establish a 49-15 lead just 13 minutes into the contest.
Mineral Area guards zipped entry feeds into Leons for consecutive layups at the rim earlier on, and McKinlay chased down a rebound before finding Legardy on a cut through the lane.
Mullins notched 15 of his 17 points after halftime, including a couple of 3-pointers down the stretch. Murdix picked up a team-high five steals.
Missouri Baptist collectively sank nine 3-pointers, and was paced by Garrett Gliedt with 17 points and fellow guard Ben Lee with 16.
A relatively soft stretch of December outings has enabled the Cardinals to increase team chemistry ahead of the far more challenging Region 16 schedule.
Following a tune-up against Faith Prep on New Year’s Day, longtime rival Three Rivers invades the Sechrest Fieldhouse to meet MAC on Jan. 4.
