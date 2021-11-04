Mineral Area men pull away in debut

PARK HILLS – Keonte Jones earned All-America Honorable Mention last spring while establishing himself among the best defensive players in all of junior college basketball.
Now back for his sophomore year, the Mineral Area forward was leading by example within the first 90 seconds of the season opener on Monday night against visiting Lake Land.
Jones forced a turnover in the opening possession, dived on the floor to earn a jump ball and created another whistle by leaping high to block a shot, propelling the fifth-ranked Cardinals to a 91-62 victory.
Manu Musemena, another of eight returning players from a national elite eight squad, netted 15 points to pace a balanced scoring attack.
Mineral Area (1-0) forced 26 turnovers, and converted a bunch of them into transition baskets while outscoring the Lakers 36-18 over the last 11:50 of the game.
Gavin Harris finished with 13 points while point guards Brett Thompson and Terry Ford added 12 each. Thompson also chipped in five assists.
Jones provided his own offensive highlights with a couple of spectacular dunks while elevating over nearby defenders to control lob passes on the opposite side of the rim.
Lake Land (1-1) held Danville Area to 60 points during an opening victory on Monday, but struggled with mistakes against extended pressure from the aggressive MAC guards.
Sophomore guard Malachi Davis scored a game-high 21 points, and slashed for a basket through contact to bring his team with 20-18.
But the Cardinals began knocking down more high-percentage shots after missing several early on, and were helped by an initial 4 ½-minute stretch of scoreless defense.
Jamir Price found a crease to the hole while totaling nine points to equal Jones, who turned one of his four steals into a fast-break layup and 31-20 lead after Harris connected from long range.
Thompson finished a driving scoop for a 3-point play, and found Ford cutting for a catch and nifty hesitation layup just before the first half expired for a 42-27 cushion.
Lake Land made its closest approach from there at 55-44 on a baseline floater from Everett Stubblefield, who eventually reached double digits with 10 points.
But the energy from the visitors would decline from there. Musemena answered with a steal and slam, and Ibo Drame added a ferocious slam off a steal and pass from forward Lamontay Daughtery.
Davis supplied 15 second-half points, but the Cardinals had more offensive weapons and were relentless on additional fast breaks down the stretch.
Harris and Ford each drained a couple of 3-pointers to make the lead 77-54, and both teams reached the double bonus as fouls slowed the tempo.
Mineral Area made 14-of-22 free throws, and will face John A. Logan in a quick turnaround on Friday at the Three Rivers Classic.
Cardinals forward Kenan Sarvan injured his right knee going after a loose ball in the second half, but soon returned to the action.