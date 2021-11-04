Mineral Area men pull away in debut

Lake Land (1-1) held Danville Area to 60 points during an opening victory on Monday, but struggled with mistakes against extended pressure from the aggressive MAC guards.

Sophomore guard Malachi Davis scored a game-high 21 points, and slashed for a basket through contact to bring his team with 20-18.

But the Cardinals began knocking down more high-percentage shots after missing several early on, and were helped by an initial 4 ½-minute stretch of scoreless defense.

Jamir Price found a crease to the hole while totaling nine points to equal Jones, who turned one of his four steals into a fast-break layup and 31-20 lead after Harris connected from long range.

Thompson finished a driving scoop for a 3-point play, and found Ford cutting for a catch and nifty hesitation layup just before the first half expired for a 42-27 cushion.

Lake Land made its closest approach from there at 55-44 on a baseline floater from Everett Stubblefield, who eventually reached double digits with 10 points.