WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The physical MSU-West Plains forwards crashed the offensive glass and pushed the Mineral Area men around without facing much of a rebuttal throughout the first half.
But with their unbeaten record and No. 5 national ranking in jeopardy of vanishing, the Cardinals tapped their bench for a needed burst of energy on Saturday night.
Tristian Mullins drained some timely jumpers down the stretch, and Kevin Legardy scored his 12 points exclusively after halftime to help overtake the Grizzlies for an 85-75 win.
Angelo Stuart knocked down 9-of-10 free throws, and scored 20 points to pace five Mineral Area players in double digits. Mullins finished with 15 on 6-of-8 field goals.
West Plains quickly amassed seven team fouls in the second half, and the Cardinals capitalized by going 25-of-29 overall from the line. The visitors closed the game on a 15-6 run.
Alex Peterson powered the Grizzlies with 24 points and 12 rebounds in dominant fashion, and restored a 56-43 lead on a 3-point play after teammate Quentin Jones netted a fourth-chance layup.
Mineral Area (19-0, 2-0) suddenly stormed back with a 16-2 run over the next four minutes, coaxing the host squad into a series of turnovers that turned into transition offense.
Legardy scored off a steal and nailed a pull-up jumper on consecutive possessions, then attacked for a go-ahead layup at 59-58 after Keyyaun Batchman hit a slashing reverse.
Mullins extended a fragile 67-65 lead with his second 3-pointer from the right corner, and bumped the difference to 75-69 with another perimeter strike.
He was again clutch with an 18-footer just before the shot clock expired with 3:20 to play after Franklyn Petion had brought West Plains within three.
Legardy increased a 77-74 edge with a perfect trip to the stripe, and Stuart muscled through contact for an ensuing 3-point play following another steal.
You have free articles remaining.
Malevy Leons, who nailed the game-winning triple last weekend against Three Rivers, punctuated the latest triumph from beyond the arc for his second basket of the night.
Batchman compiled 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals, who could not stop the Grizzlies from owning the paint through 25 minutes.
MSU-West Plains (7-12, 0-1) received just two points all evening from star guard Sardaar Calhoun, who had averaged 20.6 per game, but still offered plenty of firepower inside.
Taevon Horton provided 11 first-half points while both Peterson and Jones repeatedly generated extra looks through their rebounding prowess.
Mineral Area overcame ragged perimeter shooting and several missed layups that were altered by taller defenders to stay within 25-24.
But Peterson notched transition putbacks to help the Grizzlies surge ahead 35-26. The second one was uncontested after the Cardinals failed to hustle back on defense.
Malik Tidwell made a fast-break layup after MAC missed five shots in a single trip, and subsequent free throws from Jones and Peterson widened the gap to 13 points.
Petion ended with 16 points, and Jones totaled 13 for MSU-West Plains.
Terrion Murdix contributed 11 points plus three steals as five from Mineral Area tallied double digits. His attacking 3-point play made the halftime score 48-38.
Gabe O’Neal had nine rebounds and eight points before fouling out. The Cardinals face another difficult Region 16 test next Saturday at Moberly.
MAC could perhaps rise when the next NJCAA poll is released on Monday. Olney Central upended No. 1 Vincennes by 19 on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.