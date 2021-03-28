Mineral Area men seal perfect regular season

Jamir Price finished a transition pass off a steal by Murdix, who then rebounded his own miss and converted a trip to the line for a 78-70 lead.

Robinson sandwiched a couple of clutch 3-pointers around a Leons putback, and put the contest out of reach at 86-73 with 2:55 left as the Grizzlies’ shooting turned cold.

The basketball Cardinals have joined the 2017-18 volleyball team (32-0) – which ultimately finished sixth in the nation – with the only perfect regular seasons for MAC athletics.

The Cardinals have earned the privilege of hosting the entire Region 16 tournament next weekend, and will face either Three Rivers or State Fair in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

Leons netted only five points against West Plains on Friday night, but performed with a vengeance in the road rematch by scoring 15 of his game-high 23 during an unstoppable early stretch.

He added four blocks and seven rebounds despite watching the last 12 minutes of the first half from the bench, and converted a four-point play during an opening 11-0 run.