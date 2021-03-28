Mineral Area men seal perfect regular season

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s basketball team was presented a unique set of challenges while seeking to solidify program history on Saturday night.
Two early fouls halted seven brilliant minutes from star center Malevy Leons, and reserve post player Lamontay Daugherty picked up four personals before halftime.
Tight officiating prevented any chance for an upbeat tempo, and MSU-West Plains looked nothing like the squad that Mineral Area limited to a season-low 48 points just one night earlier.
But the second-ranked Cardinals secured crucial defensive stops down the stretch, and prevailed 90-79 to complete their first-ever unbeaten regular season.
Mineral Area (20-0, 11-0) knocked down 25-of-35 free throws and shot 53 percent from the field while landing five separate players in double figures.
But the Cardinals were severely tested, both physically and mentally, as the Grizzlies grabbed a 66-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Sebian Dillard with less than 11 minutes to play.
Terrion Murdix and J.P. Robinson provided a needed spark that pushed MAC across the finish line. The visitors outscored MSU-West Plains 26-13 the rest of the way.
Jamir Price finished a transition pass off a steal by Murdix, who then rebounded his own miss and converted a trip to the line for a 78-70 lead.
Robinson sandwiched a couple of clutch 3-pointers around a Leons putback, and put the contest out of reach at 86-73 with 2:55 left as the Grizzlies’ shooting turned cold.
The basketball Cardinals have joined the 2017-18 volleyball team (32-0) – which ultimately finished sixth in the nation – with the only perfect regular seasons for MAC athletics.
The Cardinals have earned the privilege of hosting the entire Region 16 tournament next weekend, and will face either Three Rivers or State Fair in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.
Leons netted only five points against West Plains on Friday night, but performed with a vengeance in the road rematch by scoring 15 of his game-high 23 during an unstoppable early stretch.
He added four blocks and seven rebounds despite watching the last 12 minutes of the first half from the bench, and converted a four-point play during an opening 11-0 run.
Leons later converted his own steal into a layup, used a nifty baseline move to finish a reverse shot and powered over a defender while being fouled to restore a 16-6 lead.
MSU-West Plains quickly chipped away in his absence. Tre Breland turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play, and Dillard splashed from the perimeter to bring his team within 24-22.
MAC countered with a triple from Kevin Stone and end-to-end layup by Murdix, and maintained a 42-37 halftime edge after Keonte Jones blocked a shot and scored at the opposite rim.
The Grizzlies embarked on an energetic 8-0 push. Dillard, who equaled Leons with 23 points, intercepted a bad pass and converted a 3-point play to prompt a series of lead changes at 47-46.
Murdix tallied 15 of his 18 points after the break, going 10-of-13 from the stripe, and dished out seven assists for the Cardinals. Jones ended with 13 points, three blocks and three steals.
Stone matched Robinson with 11 points each, and snapped a 60-60 tie with a corner 3-pointer. Mineral Area made 73 percent of its 2-point attempts in the game, and overcame 17 turnovers.
Breland had 18 points for MSU-West Plains while James Williams tossed in 15 and Adnan Hussein netted 10 including 7-of-7 free throws.