Mineral Area men split weekend games

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Ibrahim Drame headlined four players in double digits with 13 points in the post, and Mineral Area routed Daley College 86-32 on Saturday at the Three Rivers Tip-off Classic.

The 22nd-ranked Cardinals played stifling on-ball defense and disrupted passing lanes to force 38 turnovers, and shot 61 percent as numerous fast breaks created easy baskets.

Darren Blocker and Drame threw down consecutive dunks off outlet passes, Manu Musemena and Dylan Williams nailed open 3-pointers, and Mineral Area (2-1) built a commanding 41-13 halftime lead.

Devon Barshow scored nine of his 12 points after the break, and made a tremendous hustling save and pass from the floor on a sideline scramble to spring Barshow for a late layup.

Williams and Musemena also finished with 12 points each, and the Cardinals enjoyed a 73-30 cushion after Amerion Dickerson converted a putback with 5:54 remaining.

Tristan Brand capped the contest with a 30-footer for his second 3-pointer off the bench.

Lamontay Daughtery scored twice on a second-chance and entry pass as MAC delivered a 17-4 run over the first 10 minutes

Jamarion Walker had nine points for Daley (0-3).

Mineral Area sustained its first defeat of the season on Friday, as John A. Logan prevailed 75-63 despite a 4-of-23 performance from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Stafford finished with 13 points, and Quimari Patterson added 12 more for the Volunteers, who entered halftime holding a 44-38 lead.

Curt Lewis compiled 10 points, eight steals, three blocks, four assists and six rebounds. Elijah Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds, and James Dent gave Logan a fifth man in double figures with 10 points.

Dior Conners scored 13 points, and Za-Ontay Boothman tallied 12 for the Cardinals, who will host SW Illinois on Wednesday.