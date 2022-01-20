Mineral Area men suppress State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – If the Mineral Area men’s basketball team felt any fatigue from playing on back-to-back nights, there was no indication given on Wednesday night.

The 14th-ranked Cardinals delivered a stellar half-court defensive effort with 19 turnovers forced, and pulled away from State Fair 72-51 to stay atop the Region 16 standings.

Jamir Price totaled 18 points and five assists for Mineral Area (18-4, 5-1), which shot 53 percent overall with three of its starting guards landing in double digits.

Keonte Jones sent down four dunks while finishing with 16 points and five steals, and Brett Thompson continued his streak of strong outings with 15 points for the Cardinals.

State Fair (12-8, 1-4) found its greatest success through forward Cam Tweedy, who posted game highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds while hitting 5-of-6 free throws.

But the Roadrunners faced solid pressure beyond the perimeter and along the sidelines, and could not generate consistent production despite playing MAC even through 25 minutes.

Yame Butler chipped in 11 points, and hit a driving bank shot in the lane at 33-33 before Tweedy put back an air ball at 37-37.

Mineral Area then seized total command with a 24-7 run that commenced with a 9-0 spurt. Jones made a reverse layup and uncontested dunk, and Thompson followed with an open 3-pointer.

Price was bumped on a made leaner for a 3-point play, the dished to Jones for a powerful slam over a defender. Thompson stole the ensuing inbounds pass for another quick basket to lead 61-44.

Thompson answered a second-chance field goal by Tweedy by catching a bounce pass along the low block, maintaining his balance while nearly falling and banking a contested turning shot to make it 67-48.

The teams exchanged words once the halftime buzzer sounded after Price nailed a 3-pointer to create a 29-24 separation. Jones was called for a technical foul while shooting a free throw in the second half.

State Fair received 11 points from Butler, who connected three times from long range, and managed to erase an early 12-point deficit after triples by Gavin Harris and Kenan Sarvan put the Cardinals up 17-5.

Harris tallied seven points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory. Mineral Area sank 14-of-18 free throws and committed just nine turnovers.

The Cardinals will enter a welcomed idle week before traveling to MSU-West Plains next Wednesday.

